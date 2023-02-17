News

Avalanches leave many dead in Tajikistan

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Rescuers in Tajikistan are searching for survivors after a series of avalanches hit the mountainous eastern region, killing at least 17 people.

Officials say the town of Khorog, the capital of the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region, has been worst hit, reports the BBC.

Dozens of houses are buried under snow, and some are completely destroyed.

Most of the impoverished Central Asian nation is covered by high mountains of the Pamir range, and avalanches and rockfalls are a constant hazard.

Local officials say 13 people were killed in Khorog and another four elsewhere in the region since the avalanches began earlier this week.

A number of people have been injured.

Two female students are reported missing in the Ishkoshim area.

Footage has emerged from one area, showing rescue teams pulling a child from a collapsed house. Crowds nearby are seen digging through the deep snow in the hope of finding more survivors.

Many local residents have been evacuated to safer areas.

The avalanches have also made many roads impassable in the region that borders China and Afghanistan.

In just one day on Thursday, the authorities reported 69 avalanches.

They warn that there is a risk of more in the next few days.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

NIMASA, NiMet to provide services for vessels’ movement on Nigerian waters

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

With climate change and its increasing intensity, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) have resolved to provide services that would aid the movement of vessels on Nigerian waters. The agencies also initiated joint efforts to close the gaps identified by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) during its last […]
News

Aisha Buhari to FG: Pay benefits of retired, deceased soldiers on time

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Lawrence Olaoye Abuja   The First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has called on the federal government to ensure timely payment of the benefits of retired and deceased soldiers to their respective families in order to further motivate the security forces.   According to a issued by her spokesman, Aliyu Abdullaihi, the First Lady made the […]
News

Strike: NANS threatens to occupy ministry, says students’ patience overstretched

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has threatened to occupy the Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja, should the Federal Government and striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) fail to resolve their lingering impasse within the next seven days. President of NANS, Comrade Umar Lawal, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica