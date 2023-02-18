Avalon, RHG sign Abuja’s first Radisson Collection Hotel

Barring any delay, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja will in the next 36 months welcome its first Radisson Collection Hotel and Conference Centre, following the signing of a partnership deal for the construction of the new hotel project this week Tuesday between Avalon Intercontinental Nigeria Limited and Radisson Hotels Group (RHG) in Lagos. Besides the signing ceremony, a significant development of the day was the ground breaking ceremony, which held simultaneously in Abuja.

Commenting on this, the Chairman and Founder of Avalon, an elated and soft spoken Asiwaju Tajudeen Owoyemi, said it is an historic feat as its signals the commitment of Avalon to deliver the hotel project on the target date, noting further that all that are required for the project to come alive have been provided for by the two partners. According to him, “we are delighted to be extending our partnership with Radisson Hotel Group with the addition of Radisson Collection Hotel and Conference Centre, Abuja to our collective portfolio. Together, we will be uplifting the hospitality landscape of Abuja by debuting a luxury lifestyle hotel offering like no other within the city.”

RHG was upbeat about the iconic hotel project as this increases its portfolio in Nigeria to nine hotels, with three Radisson Collection Hotels. This development also bring the group closer to hitting its projected 15 hotels mark by 2025 in Nigeria, thereby making it the leading international brand in the country with the highest number of hotels. According to RHG’s Senior Director for Development, Africa, Erwan Garnier, ‘‘Abuja most definitely is strategic, the question was not about the position of Abuja but the question was to have the right project with the right partner.

‘‘RHG has been looking at expanding in Nigeria especially in its capital city, Abuja, for a long time. Nigeria has been identified as key market of expansion in Africa. It is part of the five countries out of the 54 countries that we have identified with high potential.

‘‘Meaning, that we see scale in the country and scale in the two key cities in Nigeria, which are Lagos and Abuja. So we are delighted today to be expanding into Abuja with our premium luxury brand, Radisson Collection. ‘‘Abuja is a capital city that has great demands and very limited hotel supply. We have seen for a long time the huge potential of the city but we were waiting for the right partner and the right opportunity to expand especially with our premium brands.’’ He also expressed confident of not only growing the relationship between it and Avalon but also of delivering on the project as envisaged, noting that, ‘‘Avalon is walking its talks and we are very happy with this development and partnership that we enjoy. ‘‘Therefore, we are very proud to grow our existing relationship with Avalon, with who we already have three properties in operation in Lagos and very confident of the execution of this project in Abuja and I will like to take this opportunity to thank the Chairman and the team at Avalon for the opportunity to grow together a hotel which I think will be very successful in Abuja.’’

While Ahmed Owoyemi, Executive Director, Avalon Intercontinental Nigeria Limited, said the project is part of delivering on the commitment of Avalon to growing and promoting Nigeria travel and hospitality sector, noting that; Avalon Intercontinental Limited is thrilled to expand its existing relationship with RHG as we jointly work in expanding our portfolio from three hotels with the RHG in Lagos to additional hotel in Abuja.

‘‘As we all know Abuja is a highly desirable place in Nigeria as this destination offers a world class experience and cultural diversities to all types of travellers. When our hotel opens we expect to see a strong surge of inbound travel to the nation’s capital as we continue in our commitment in shaping and growing the future of travel and hospitality in Nigeria. ‘‘Today’s official signing ceremony marks the next chapter in the success of our company as we look forward to working with our partner to build a bright future for travel and hospitality in Nigeria.’’ For Garnier, the new project is also significant in that it moves the group nearer to its target of 150 hotels in Africa by 2025. It presently has over 120 properties in its Africa’s portfolio, which he said would had grown faster but for the COVID-19 era that caused some delays.

With this new project, Radisson Collection Hotel and Conference Centre, Abuja, Avalon has brought its portfolio under RHG to four, namely; Radisson Hotel, GRA Ikeja, Radisson Blu Hotel GRA Ikeja and Park Inn By Radisson Victoria Island, with its Avalon Hotel Offa, Kwara State, making five hotels. Avalon group is now the highest hotel holding group presently in Nigeria. Features of Radisson Collection Hotel and Conference Centre Abuja Located in the highbrow area of Maitama District, the hotel features 10 floors consisting of 249 rooms of different categories and apartments,ranging from one bedroom to three bedrooms, including standard rooms, lofts and presidential suites. Boosting meeting spaces spanning across almost 3, 000 square meters, with dividable conference hall, five meeting rooms, a board room and a pre-function area. It also offers signature dining, local art, and experiences to create genuine connections, with the dining outlets consisting of a lobby lounge and coffee bar, business class lounge, all-day dining, specialty, and roof top restaurants. There are to boot pool deck and bar, fitness and wellness facilities as well as a classic and luxury night club. The new hotel took over one year to conceptualised and design by a team of architects and other experts from both Avalon and Radisson Hotels Group. Radisson Collection is a luxury lifestyle collection of iconic properties located in unique locations. While the character of each Radisson Collection hotel feels authentic to its location, all of them offer the ultimate template for contemporary living- united by bespoke design and exceptional experiences across dining, fitness, wellness and sustainability. Designed for guests and locals alike, each Radisson Collection hotel is defined by the guests who visit them. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Collection by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...