Avant-garde style in 'Deluxe by tWIF

o start the second quarter of the year, Omotoso Oluwabukunmi has unveiled his latest collection titled Deluxè by tWIF and social media can’t stop raving about it.

 

Online and social media became the runway for the deluxe collection and its getting all the attention in the spotlight.

 

 

The award-winning celebrity designer, Oluwabukunmi Omotoso CEO/Creative Director, tWIF (The Way It Fits) clothing is not taking things slow despite the many challenges 2020 has thrown at entrepreneurs.

 

 

In recent times, celebrities like Davido, Mike Edwards, 2Baba and many others have been sighted sporting one or more of tWIF’s pieces.

 

 

Speaking on the new assemblage, tWIF as he’s popularly called explained that his new collection was born out of intense passion and a desire for his clientele to have access to premium quality that’s sustainable and luxury that is unbelievably affordable.

 

 

“Every stitch, fabric choice, colour and design was carefully deliberated on to provide luxurious comfort and ultra satisfaction while maintaining our brand identity of providing a special kind of uniqueness, sharp precision and heightened attention to detail.

 

 

“It’s our joy to keep making the tWIF man uber-stylish, with an elevated level of confidence.”

 

 

Credited with designing Davido’s cowrie jacket in the music artiste’s ‘1 Milli’ video, and BBNaija Mike Edwards outfit to the 2020 AMVCA that clinched him the best dressed male award, tWIFs latest move is certainly another feather in his style cap.

