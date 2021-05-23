Body & Soul Echante

Avant garde style with trench coats

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Trench coats, hats, skin tight tops and pants are the kind of fashion seen on the pages of magazines.
Now, they are the kind fashion influencers show off on their social media handles.
Although, trench coats are mostly worn in countries with cold weather, these jackets have found their way into every season fashion.
There is a sophistication that comes with throwing a long jacket on a fitted outfit.
It does not just make it edgy, it transforms the whole look.
Styling with long suit jackets, especially paired with hats is one of the killer fashions out there. With these trench coats, there are no specific rules when it comes to playing with colours. The fun is in the contrast of colors as seen in the pictures.
Popular actress Ini Idima Asien and a few other celebrities have been dishing out best ways to slay in these overall suit.

