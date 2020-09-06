Body & Soul

Avant-garde transformer styles by Tiannah

There is no limit to creativity when it comes to fashion
design from Tiannah Place Empire owned by
fashion mogul, Toyin Lawani.
For many years, Toyin Lawani has served her clients
with the best fashion money buy. And these transformer
styles are among the best of her creation.
Fabrics are like magic wand in Toyin Lawani’s
hands. She waves it and the transformation begins.
The transformer style simply means, one outfit,
different styles and different look.
A dress can become jumpsuit. And a jumpsuit can
transform into a magnificent royal ball dress, while
the cape on the shoulders of a lovely corset dress
can become a veil. All these pieces from one outfit.
It presents an easy way to switch from a dinner
cocktail look to a party look.
To maintain certain prestige and reputation,
it has become a continuous battle for celebrities
not to repeat dresses at different events.
Exploring the wonders of transformer style
may help preserve the dignity of some
overly expensive dresses that can only
be worn once. It will not only be cost
effective, it would be a luxurious opportunity
to enjoy your favourite master piece
more than once.
This is why these transformer styles are epic.

