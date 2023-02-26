Body & Soul

Avantgarde, limitless summarize Ugo Monye's Koni Pari collection

After setting the Agbada trend for younger savvy men, award winning fashion designer, Ugo Monye has been dropping exquisite pieces and collections.
The fashion label, Ugo Monye continues its foray into limitless creativity, Avant Garde style by creating a rare statement collection and its giving fashion in the multiverse.
The fashion designer unveiled his new season collection, and it is solely elaborate and ethereal. The pieces are offered to provide wearers with colours and silhouettes flowing into beautiful architectural, yet glitzy forms that are not typically available everywhere.
The Koni Pari collection features modern, creative pieces with essential layering that are unusual, highlighting the Nigerian adire fabric merged with chiffon, satin and other beautiful textiles to offer well-tailored cut-outs, lantern sleeves, cropped designs and more, serving vintage aesthetics.
With each outfit paired with statement headpieces that covered the models whole faces, exploding into a flamboyant design, the collection reflects the designer’s bold creative vision which focuses more on style and the ability to deliver the style in a unique way.
Koni Pari collection literally reflects a fresh way of thinking for a certain set of folks that aspire to go limitless, and to embrace an unmatched identity and personality.

