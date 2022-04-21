AVCA: Private capital deals in Africa hits $7.4bn

The total value of private capital deals reported in Africa reached a record high of $7.4 billion, according to the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA)’s 2021 Annual African Private Capital Activity Report. This represents a 118 per cent increase compared to $3.4 billion registered in 2020, surpassing the annual average deal value of $4 billion between 2016 and 2020 (+85 per cent). The report noted that this signifies the gradual maturation of private investment in Africa, which rose at 13 per cent (CAGR 2016-2021). Further, the findings are a testament to the success and visionary work of firms whose pioneering missions encourage the growth of African economies through digital transformation, innovation with finance, climate-smart agriculture and attract local and global investments.

The report emphasises that in 2021, the total volume of private capital deals reported in Africa was 429, a 66 per cent increase compared to 258 deals recorded in 2020, exceeding the annual average deal volume of 215, experienced between 2016 and 2020 (+100 per cent). Overall, the industry’s deal activity rose to 19 per cent (CAGR 2016-2021).

The growth in deals demonstrates a private capital industry maturing as businesses and economies across the continent transition from resilience to recovery. Over the last two decades, Africa’s private capital landscape has established itself as an increasingly attractive and progressive region for private investment. As such, private capital fundraising has mirrored the trend of private capital deals – reaching a record level of $4.4 billion in 2021, a 4x year-onyear increase, which also exceeds the annual average over the past five years by 63 per cent.

