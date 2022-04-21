Business

AVCA: Private capital deals in Africa hits $7.4bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The total value of private capital deals reported in Africa reached a record high of $7.4 billion, according to the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA)’s 2021 Annual African Private Capital Activity Report. This represents a 118 per cent increase compared to $3.4 billion registered in 2020, surpassing the annual average deal value of $4 billion between 2016 and 2020 (+85 per cent). The report noted that this signifies the gradual maturation of private investment in Africa, which rose at 13 per cent (CAGR 2016-2021). Further, the findings are a testament to the success and visionary work of firms whose pioneering missions encourage the growth of African economies through digital transformation, innovation with finance, climate-smart agriculture and attract local and global investments.

The report emphasises that in 2021, the total volume of private capital deals reported in Africa was 429, a 66 per cent increase compared to 258 deals recorded in 2020, exceeding the annual average deal volume of 215, experienced between 2016 and 2020 (+100 per cent). Overall, the industry’s deal activity rose to 19 per cent (CAGR 2016-2021).

The growth in deals demonstrates a private capital industry maturing as businesses and economies across the continent transition from resilience to recovery. Over the last two decades, Africa’s private capital landscape has established itself as an increasingly attractive and progressive region for private investment. As such, private capital fundraising has mirrored the trend of private capital deals – reaching a record level of $4.4 billion in 2021, a 4x year-onyear increase, which also exceeds the annual average over the past five years by 63 per cent.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

GTBank reports N201bn PAT in FY’20

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

…declares N2.70K dividend Guaranty Bank Trust (GTBank) Plc has posted a profit after tax of N201.439 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2020 in contrast to N196.382 billion posted in 2019, accounting for a growth of 2.57 per cent. This is contained in the bank’s unaudited financial result released by the Nigerian Stock […]
Business

Nova Merchant Bank debut with N10bn bond

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nova Merchant Bank has announced that its ongoing N10 billion bond issuance is aimed at putting the business on a firm footing to achieve its short and long term goals.   According to a statement from the bank, the technology- driven financial institution is seeking to raise up to N10 billion 7-year Fixed Rate Subordinated […]
Business

Recapitalisation: Linkage Assurance meets NAICOM’s 50% threshold

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Linkage Assurance Plc said it had met the N5 billion minimum capital requirements as mandated in the segmented recapitalisation exercise of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). Addressing the insurance journalists during a training programme in Lagos, the Managing Director of the Company, Mr. Daniel Braie, who was represented by the firm’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica