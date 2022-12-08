Average smartphone data consumption to reach 19GB in 2025

The average data consumption per smartphone is expected to exceed 19GB per month in 2025, this is predicted by recently released Ericsson Mobility Report. According to the report, 5G will drive all mobile data growth as 5G mobile subscriptions are expected to reach 5 billion in 2028. In Nigeria and other sub- Saharan African countries, the average data consumption per smartphone is put at 4.6 GB as Nigeria joined 288 service providers that have launched 5G services across the world, while over 700 5G smartphone models have been launched. In 2028, all growth in mobile data traffic will come from 5G, as 4G traffic is set to decline.

The global monthly average usage per smartphone is anticipated to be 19 GB in 2023 and is forecast to reach 46 GB by the end of 2028. 5G’s share of mobile data traffic is forecast to grow to 69 per cent. Total global mobile data traffic – excluding traffic generated by Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) – is expected to reach around 90 EB per month by the end of 2022 and is projected to grow by a factor of nearly four to reach 325 EB per month in 2028. Including FWA, this takes total mobile network traffic to around 115 EB per month by the end of 2022, and to 453 EB per month by the end of 2028.

The predicted traffic growth up to 2028 includes an assumption that an initial uptake of XR-type services, including AR, VR and mixed reality (MR), will happen in the latter part of the forecast period. However, if adoption is stronger than expected, data traffic could increase significantly more than currently anticipated toward the end of the forecast period, particularly in the uplink – see page 19 for more information. Currently, video traffic is estimated to account for around 70 percent of all mobile data traffic, a share that is forecast to increase to 80 percent in 2028. Populous markets that launch 5G early are likely to lead in terms of traffic growth over the forecast period. 5G’s share of mobile data traffic is expected to be around 17 per cent by the end of 2022, an increase from 10 per cent at the end of 2021. This share is forecast to grow to 69 per cent in 2028.

By then all growth in mobile data traffic will come from 5G. Traffic growth varying across regions Traffic growth can be highly volatile between years and can vary significantly between countries, depending on local market dynamics. Globally, the growth in mobile data traffic per smartphone can be attributed to three main drivers: improved device capabilities, an increase in data-intensive content and growth in data consumption due to continued improvements in the performance of deployed networks. These differences are reflected, for example, in the difference between the Sub-Saharan Africa region, where the average monthly mobile data usage per smartphone is estimated to be 4.6 GB, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries which will have 25 GB per smartphone by the end of 2022.

The global monthly average usage per smartphone is anticipated to be 19 GB in 2023 and is forecast to reach 46 GB by the end of 2028. Data traffic growth in Nigeria and other sub-Saharan African countries will be driven by a combination of a higher number of connections, greater coverage by mobile broadband-capable networks, device affordability and attractive service offerings. Service providers in many parts of the continent are in the process of migrating customers from legacy 2G/3G networks to 4G networks, which will result in average monthly data traffic per smartphone expected to be 18 GB by 2028. Despite it only constituting a small share of the total subscriber base, 5G subscriptions reaching 150 million in 2028 will contribute to data traffic growth in sub-Saharan Africa, the report stated.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...