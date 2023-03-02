2023 Elections News

Avert Post Election Crisis, Buhari’s Biographer Advises

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to act wisely in the interest of peace, to avert any post-election crisis in Nigeria.

Mr Enuma Okoli, an author, and President Buhari’s biographer, who authored the book General Muhammadu Buhari: Principled And Transparent made the call in a press statement he made available to journalists in Awka, Anambra State.

Okoli who described Buhari as a man of peace also recalled how he (Buhari) speak to him on the sacrifices he made to ensure Nigeria remained one, during the civil war, while urging him to take steps to avert any breakdown of law and order in the country.

Okoli said he is giving out the advice, based on the grudges by a section of the country, over their dissatisfaction with the presidential election result announced on Wednesday morning.

“Your Excellency, I am calling your attention because of my fears for our dear country, Nigeria. Tension is rapidly building up and sir, you need to act and fast too.

“I’m sure events following this election are going the way you never imagined. Please call an urgent meeting of the stakeholders immediately and arrest the situation. Many Nigerians have rejected this election. Please do something about it sir.

“Please avert any looming bloodshed. If left unattended what we may witness may make 1966-7 a child’s play.

Nigeria must not scatter and it ever (God forbid) may not be traceable to your era.

“You had personally told me how you and your colleagues fought to maintain the unity of Nigeria. Sir, these years of suffering should not go down the drain because of a single election,” Okoli concludes.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

