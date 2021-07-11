Avert ugly consequence, ex-Viking Aidoga warns group

A former member of the Supreme Vikings, Odinaka Junior Adoga has warned the group to avert what he called “possible ugly situation,” if some of the members of the group fail to desist from their their continuous harassment of his person.

Odinaka Adoga, fondly referred to as ‘Prince JJ’, is a former member of the Vikings who quit the group to embrace the Neo Black Movement (NBM). But despite renouncing the group way back in 2009, some members of the group continue to harass and intimidate him ostensibly for fear of having their secrets revealed by him.

Tired of the constant intimidation, Prince JJ has chosen to approach K.C. Ezeanyika and Co, Barrister and Solicitors of the Supreme Court, for the protection of his rights and dignity as a person.

In a letter of notification signed by C.E. Okoye Esq, addressed to the Capone of the Supreme Vikings on behalf of Mr. Adoga; the NBM member warned of serious consequences in the event of a failure by some of the group to desist from their acts of harassment.

“By this notice therefore, our client wishes to formally notify your fraternity to call some of your members to order in order to prevent any possible ugly situation as our client does not wish to have any form of confrontations with anybody.

“Our client also further wishes that these members of your family discontinue forthwith and promptly from such disturbances and every form of further contacts, relations and engagements with him,” the letter read in part.

The notice titled, “Re: Odinaka Junior Adoga: Former Complaint Against the Incessant Disturbances from some of your members,” enjoined the Capone to rein in some of his members or face the legal consequences of failing to do so.

Prince JJ deserves commendation for electing to do things peacefully in accordance with the law. No man has a monopoly of violence. Truth be told, he could have resorted to settling this dispute like the other party is trying to do.

The law is the final arbiter, the regulator of people’s behaviour in relationship with the rest of the society. He has not availed the public any reason for dumping the Supreme Vikings. However, the guess of the public is that Adoga is now a refined citizen committed to the common good of all. His decision should and must therefore be respected.

No man no matter how powerful and highly placed should see himself above the law as history is replete with recollection of men jailed for their anti-people conduct in the past. So, let no man glory in the temporal possession of artificial powers for ultimate power resides in Godly bossom.

“The Capone is a leader of his men and by the notice served him by a law firm, it is hope that he will call his members to order and stress the importance of allowing men the liberty to make choice. Any attempt to further harass Odinaka Junior Adoga will be resisted by the laws of the land, which guarantee his freedom of belonging to any association of his choice that is not proscribed by law. Enough is enough!”

