Avetium Consult attains double ISO certifications

Avetium Consult, a business process outsourcing, and business technology solution company has attained the ISO 27001 (Information Security Management System) and ISO 27701 (Privacy Information Management System).

Presenting the certifications to the company, in Lagos, the Chief Visionary Officer, Digital Encode Limited, Dr. Adewale Obadare, urged both public and private organisations to work towards ensuring they are all ISO Certified. ISO certifications, Dr. Obadare said, help to improve business credibility and authority as well as the overall efficiency of the business and the security/ customer data protection.

The ISO certifications were facilitated by Digital Encode Limited. He commended Avetium Consult for upholding business credibility and maintaining resilience during the rigorous process and tasked the team to maintain tight security architecture and customer data protection.

“Getting the certification is important, retaining it is another task. I want to call on the management of Avetium Consult not to drop their guard as surveillance audits will be done periodically”.

“I am glad that Avetium Consult met all requirements, this will enhance efficiency in service delivery to the clientele and the security architecture and customer data protection in line with global practices,”

Dr. Obadare added. On his part, the Principal Consultant/CEO, Avetium Consult, Mr. Adeyinka Adedokun, pledged to ensure no stone will be left untouched in the quest to implement and uphold the global standards and practices in the day to day operation of the company.

Avetium Consult specialises in using People, Processes, and Technology to improve an organization’s customer experience and operational efficiency.

Adedokun said: “We believe very strongly in getting it right the first time and that’s why we have invested so much in the standardization of our processes, recruitment of great talents, and partnership with top-notch OEMs to make our customer’s businesses greater.

“We are grateful to ISO and Digital Encode for leading through the path of getting certified. Our promise is to simply enjoy adding value and transforming our client’s businesses.

“As a business, we are committed to continuously investing in our workforce, improving our internal and external processes, and also position ourselves for collaboration with tested brands in the technology space,” he said

