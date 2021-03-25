Metro & Crime

Avian influenza kills thousands of birds in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Niger State has recorded an outbreak of Avian influenza which has killed thousands of birds in a cluster of poultry farms. The Information Officer, Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Abubakar Adamu Kuta, said in a statement in Minna, urged farmers to disinfect all farm premises and utensils to check transmission of the virus.

He said:”Thousands of birds worth millions of Naira have so far been lost to the disease. Avian Influenza is of serious public health and socio-economic importance as it affects both man and animals.” Kuta advised poultry farmers to be vigilant and report any incident of sudden high mortality of birds to the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.

He added: “Farmers must maintain strict farm hygiene, restrict movement of vehicles and people into their farms as well as disinfect all farm premises and utensils to check transmission of the virus.” The information officer also urged the farmers not to allow exchange of egg crates and other equipment from other farms. He enjoined members of the public and livestock market traders to minimise contact with sick and dead domestic birds.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

FG prosecutes 17 doctors for negligence

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

No fewer than 17 doctors are presently standing trial before the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal, over alleged professional negligence in the treatment of their patients.   One of the cases has been fixed for judgement, nine of them were for arraignment, three were for the adoption of addresses and others are for the […]
Metro & Crime

$140,000: Court upholds Atiku son-in-law’s no-case motion 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Akeem Nafiu Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has upheld the no-case motion filed by Abdullahi Babalele, the son-in-law to former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over the money laundering charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The judge in a ruling on the motion Monday […]
Metro & Crime

One killed as Customs, youths clash in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

One person died while three others were injured yesterday when men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) clashed with youths of Ayetoro in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State. The victims were hit by stray bullets allegedly fired by the NCS officials. The incident occurred at the Kikelomo area of Ayetoro the hours. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica