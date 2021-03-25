Avian influenza kills thousands of birds in Niger

Niger State has recorded an outbreak of Avian influenza which has killed thousands of birds in a cluster of poultry farms. The Information Officer, Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Abubakar Adamu Kuta, said in a statement in Minna, urged farmers to disinfect all farm premises and utensils to check transmission of the virus.

He said:”Thousands of birds worth millions of Naira have so far been lost to the disease. Avian Influenza is of serious public health and socio-economic importance as it affects both man and animals.” Kuta advised poultry farmers to be vigilant and report any incident of sudden high mortality of birds to the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.

He added: “Farmers must maintain strict farm hygiene, restrict movement of vehicles and people into their farms as well as disinfect all farm premises and utensils to check transmission of the virus.” The information officer also urged the farmers not to allow exchange of egg crates and other equipment from other farms. He enjoined members of the public and livestock market traders to minimise contact with sick and dead domestic birds.

Like this: Like Loading...