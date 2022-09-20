Aviation

Aviation: A’Ibom spends billions to train indigenous pilots, engineers at Airbus

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

 

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has said that the state government spent over N1.2 billion to train a second batch of engineers and pilots from the state with aircraft manufacturers Airbus in a renewed move to reposition and increase the capacity of the state-owned airline, Ibom Air.

Emmanuel, who made this known Tuesday during an interaction with journalists in Uyo, the state capital, said already a first batch of trainees were already undertaking the training meant to provide needed technical personnel in Nigeria’s flagship Airline Ibom Air.

The governor, who expressed joy at the strides of the airline within a short time, said the MRO facility at the Victor Attach International Airport in Uyo would be ready before the end of the year and would help in making the state the aviation hub of the region.

He said the inability of the airline to acquire more aircrafts was due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine as most financial systems are linked to Russia with the former Soviet Republic, however, facing business and political sanctions and restrictions from many countries of the world.

“The state government is spending billions of naira to train and prepare the best hands of our indigenes for the growing opportunities in the aviation sector and particularly Ibom Air. We have already sent the first batch of engineers and pilots to Airbus and the second batch is preparing to go,” he said.

The governor, however, said his administration has commenced alternative moves to acquire more aircrafts to boost the fleet of the airline in order to build on the gains already made by the airline in the country’s aviation sector.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Aviation

Nigeria bars KLM, Air France, Lufthansa as international flights resume

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In response to the decision by the European Union not to allow airlines coming from Nigeria into its territory, the Federal Government of Nigeria has reciprocated in equal measure by banning flights from Europe into the country, with resumption of international flights on September 5. Consequently, Air France, KLM and Lufthansa will henceforth not be […]
Aviation

National carrier: Ghana picks EgyptAir over Ethiopian

Posted on Author Our Reporters

EgyptAir, the state-owned flag carrier of Egypt, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Ghana under which the airline will become a strategic partner for the creation of a new Ghanaian national air carrier. The MoU, according to AeroTimeHub, was signed by Joseph Kofi Adda, the Aviation Minister of Ghana, and Hassan […]
Aviation

COVID-19: China suspends Etihad Airways Shanghai route

Posted on Author Reporter

  China has suspended Etihad Airways’ route from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai for one more week starting on August 24 due to COVID-19 infections on an August 15 flight, the Shanghai city government said on Tuesday. China had previously suspended the company’s Abu Dhabi-Shanghai route for one week from August 17, reports Reuters.   TRY […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica