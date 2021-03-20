Aviation Cargo Conference gets support from FAAN, others

As plans for the first international Aviation Cargo Conference (CHINET 2021) in Nigeria gathers momentum, support for the debutant conference has continued to pour in from different quarters, the latest being from the Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu.

This development was disclosed by the organizer of the conference and publisher of Atqnews, Ambassador Ikechi, who said the support by FAAN and other agencies of the government is a welcome development. The conference is scheduled to hold in August in Lagos.

“Nigeria has suffered for the first time in a decade a massive trade deficit according to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Exports grew by 6% but still less than imports. This deficit can be seen at the airports every day. The question is, why is Nigeria not exporting goods in large numbers”? Nigeria is a country of over 200 million resourceful people that has depended a lot on imported goods. This has been eroding our national wealth, said Uko as he gave reasons for the event, which according to him, among others is the gap noticed in this space and quest to close up that gap.

‘‘A lot of airlines bring freighters daily to Nigeria and most of them fly out empty. There is a need to change this dysfunctional scenario,’’ he said, adding that: CHINET 2021 Aviation Cargo Conference will be an Annual Conference that brings all potential exporters, cargo managers, logistics firms, airlines, airport, customs and everyone in the aviation and cargo ecosystem together to chart a pathway that enables Nigerians export more.’’ He further stated that: ‘‘We have already engaged stakeholders in Nigeria and abroad to find a profitable route to growing and networking the value chain.” Uko explained that with COVID -19 many countries responded to the emerging global dynamics by seeking new supply partners for basic goods. This new reality has redefined the global supply chain. Nigeria needs to play a part in the emerging new cargo ecosystem.

The conference, he said would bring global experts to Nigeria to help exporters take advantage of the emerging scenario to grow its export capabilities. The Six areas that would be discussed by the experts includes: Aviation capacity utilization, Export opportunities, Financing and insurance, Regulation and standards, Packaging and Market access.

Many airports and airlines are adjusting their processes to take advantage of the emerging cargo boom globally. Uko revealed that speakers and major players in the industry have been lined up and many more are expected to come onboard in the coming weeks, with partners being courted across board to make the event a huge success. “As passenger figures went down with COVIC -19 pandemic, cargo numbers went up and this is an opportunity for Nigeria to play,” he disclosed. Yadudu in declaring the support of FAAN, congratulated the organisers over what he described as such a bold move, which he said would help to grow the industry.

