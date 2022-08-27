News Top Stories

Aviation Crisis: CBN releases $265m to airlines to settle outstanding ticket sales

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

…says apex bank not against companies repatriating funds

In a move to check a brewing crisis in the country’s aviation sector, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Friday, released the sum of $265 million to airlines operating in the country to settle outstanding ticket sales. A breakdown of the figure indicated that the sum of $230 million was released as a special FX intervention, while another sum of $35 million was released through the Retail SMIS auction.

Confirming the release, the Director of Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, said that the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and his team were concerned about the development and what it portends for the sector and travelers as well as the country in the comity of nations.

Nwanisobi reiterated that the CBN was not against any company repatriating its funds from the country, adding that what the Bank stood for was an orderly exit for those that might be interested in doing so. With Friday’s release, it is expected that operators and travelers as well will heave huge sighs of relief as some airlines had threatened to withdraw their services in the face of unremitted funds for the outstanding sale of tickets.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

AGF, IGP to decide Magu’s fate

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…as Police Commission promotes 332 CPs, other senior officers The Police Service Commission (PSC), Thursday, announced the promotion of a total of 332 senior officers to the next ranks, as well as confirmation of the acting appointments of three Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) of Police. While 24 Commissioners of Police (CPs) were promoted to the […]

Some of the arrested #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos...Saturday. PHOTOS: SULEIMAN HUSAINI
News

East-West road: Youths shut down Nigeria’s maritime, industrial hub in Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT

Hundreds of youths from Eleme community in Eleme Local Government Area yesterday shut down the East-West road that linked Onne Trailer Park and the Refiner Road Junction leading directly to the Port Harcourt Refinery over the poor state of the road.   Very early yesterday morning, the youth divided themselves and blocked the Onne Trailer […]
News Top Stories

Naira sinks to N587/$1 at parallel market as forex scarcity persists

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian naira weakened to N587 per dollar at the parallel section of the foreign exchange (FX) market. The drop is N2 or 0.3 percent from the N585 it traded last week as dollar scarcity persists at official and the parallel markets, better known as the black market. Black market traders in Lagos who spoke on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica