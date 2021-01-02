Aviation

Aviation deaths rise worldwide in 2020 even as fatal incidents, flights fall

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The number of people killed in large commercial airplane crashes rose in 2020 to 299 worldwide, even as the number of crashes fell by more than 50%, a Dutch consulting firm said on Friday.
Aviation consulting firm To70 said in 2020 there were 40 accidents involving large commercial passenger planes, five of which were fatal, resulting in 299 fatalities. In 2019 there were 86 accidents, eight of which were fatal, resulting in 257 fatalities, reports Reuters.
Large commercial airplanes had 0.27 fatal accidents per million flights in 2020, To70 said, or one fatal crash every 3.7 million flights — up from 0.18 fatal accidents per million flights in 2019.
The decline in crashes came amid a sharp decline in flights due to the coronavirus pandemic. Flightradar24 reported commercial flights it tracked worldwide in 2020 fell 42% to 24.4 million.
More than half of all deaths in the To70 review were the 176 people killed in January 2020 when a Ukrainian plane was shot down in Iranian airspace.
The second deadliest incident was the May crash of a Pakistan airliner crashed in May killing 98.
Large passenger airplanes covered by the statistics are used by nearly all travelers on airlines but exclude small commuter airplanes in service.
Over the last two decades, aviation deaths have been falling dramatically. As recently as 2005, there were 1,015 deaths aboard commercial passenger flights worldwide, the Aviation Safety Network (ASN) said.
Over the last five years, there have been an average of 14 fatal accidents for commercial passenger and cargo planes resulting in 345 deaths annually, ASN said.
In 2017, aviation had its safest year on record worldwide with only two fatal accidents involving regional turboprops that resulted in 13 deaths and no fatal crashes of passenger jets.
The United States has not had a fatal U.S. passenger airline crash since February 2009 and one fatality due to a U.S. passenger airline accident in that period.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Aviation

NCAA, NAMA issue NOTAM, circular for int’l flight resumption

Posted on Author Reporter

  *FAAN to open new China funded terminal at Lagos airport Wole Shadare To show that the country means business to ensure that international flights resume on September 5, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has issued the Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) for air traffic control clearance. The Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu said: […]
Aviation

Senate recommends four month travel ban for airport security violators

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Worried by the flagrant disobedience to laid down guidelines by some state governors, the Senate has called for blacklisting of VIPs, others who flout COVID-19 protocols from Nigerian airports The apex legislative body urged that any Nigerian who deliberately failed to all measures as directed should not be allowed entry into the any Nigerian airport […]
Aviation Business

AIB to train aircraft investigators in W’Africa, to release more accident reports Tuesday

Posted on Author  Wole Shadare

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Nigeria has concluded plans to commence training for aircraft accident investigators in the West African sub-region.   Disclosing this on Monday in Abuja was the Commissioner/CEO of AIB Nigeria, Akin Olateru, an aircraft engineer, when the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime visited the agency to ascertain their level of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica