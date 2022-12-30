Aviation: FG releases accident reports on British Aerospace, Air Peace, others

As the year 2022 draws to a close on a happy note for the aviation sector, the Federal Government, through the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) now renamed National Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), has released a report of serious accidents that occurred in the country in the last couple of years. This is just as the body affirmed that it was well positioned financially to undertake the onerous task of investigating air, rail, road, and maritime accidents.

The expanded duties of the Bureau follows the repeal of the AIB Act, which allows it to investigate serious incidents and accidents in the aviation, maritime, rail, and road sectors. According to the Director- General of NSIB, Akin Olateru, an aircraft engineer, the accident reports border on seven serious cases involving Bristow Helicopters Nigeria Limited, Embraer 135 Aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BSN, which occurred at Port Harcourt military Airport (NAF BASE), Port Harcourt, on the March 9, 2020; an incident involving ATR-72 Aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N- BPG owned and operated by Overland Airways Limited, which occurred at Ilorin International Airport, Nigeria on November 29, 2014; the serious incident involving Boeing 737-300 Aircraft belonging to Air Peace Limited with nationality and registration Marks 5N-BUO, which occurred at FL310 en route Enugu from Lagos on December 14, 2018 and the serious incident involving British Aerospace BAE 125- 800B Aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BOO operated by Gyro Aviation Limited, which occurred at Port Harcourt, Nigeria on July 16, 2020.

Others are the serious incident involving British Aerospace BAE 125-800B aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BOO operated by Gyro Aviation Limited, which occurred at Osubi airstrip, Warri, Nigeria on September 10, 2020; the serious incident involving a Dornier 328-100 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-DOX, operated by Dornier Aviation Nigeria AIEP (DANA) Limited, which occurred at Port Harcourt military Airport on January 23, 2019 and the serious incident involving Airbus 330-243 aircraft operated by Middle East Airlines with nationality and registration marks OD-MEA and a parked Boeing 777 aircraft operated by Turkish Airlines with nationality and registration marks TC-LJC, which occurred at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on July 29, 2020.

The newly released reports make a total of 82 aircraft accident reports released by the Bureau since its establishment in 2007 and a total of 63 reports released by the current administration from 2017 to date. Olateru, who spoke at a virtual press conference, also disclosed that the act establishing the NSIB had raised its revenue from three per cent to six per cent from the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) collected by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). According to him, other sources of revenue are five per cent from railway ticket sales and five per cent revenue to go to the new agency from terminal operations outside Lagos.

Olateru noted that as long as the agency could drive many of the proposals in the Act, it would be financially independent, stressing that, by law, accident investigative bodies were not revenue-generating organs; the reason many of the agencies are well-funded to investigate accidents. He said multi-modal had become the future of transportation accident investigation, adding that multi-modal was widely accepted as the future of transport accident investigation and that the transition has always been made from the extant air accident investigating agency.

“It has become expedient that the provision of Section 29 of the Civil Aviation Act (CAA) be reviewed to establish the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) in a separate act to bring it up to speed with contemporary global best practices, to create a multimodal bureau of investigation for air, rail, and maritime accidents,” he added. He further disclosed that the agency was on the verge of recruiting additional technocrats, explaining that more investigators would be hired to boost the number of 45 investigators on its payroll.

He stated that a great number of the new recruits were already undergoing multi-modal investigation training at Cranfield University, United Kingdom, with the desire to boost the over 200 staff NSIB has. Olateru hinted that a lot of activities were going on in the background with five years development plans for the agency.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...