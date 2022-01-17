News Top Stories

Aviation: Foreign carriers ravaging Nigeria’s domestic market

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comments Off on Aviation: Foreign carriers ravaging Nigeria’s domestic market

Nigeria’s Bilateral Air Services A g r e e m e n t (BASA) with Qatar got further expanded as Qatar Airways has announced Kano and Port Harcourt, doubling its network to Nigeria.

The influx of foreign airlines to many destinations in the country as approved by the Federal Government is raising concerns in several quarters of its implications for Nigerian carriers whose domestic market has been fatally encroached on by the mega airlines from Europe, Middle East and Africa.

This is coming amid criticisms from aviation stakeholders who view the ‘dashing’ of flight rights to foreign carriers  on multiple destinations as rather injurious to the domestic aviation market and one that puts Nigerian airlines at a great disadvantage.

The idea of allowing foreign carriers to operate many cities in Nigeria and the fifth freedom right, experts said may have killed the desire for a hub in the country. The battle to cut down multiple destinations for foreign carriers to Nigeria may just end up as just rhetoric.

It remains to be seen how this can be done as the foreign airlines are daily spreading their wings to many airports across the country. The announcement in 2020 by the Chairman, House of Representative Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, that the National Assembly would begin a review on the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) gladdened the hearts of the country’s airlines. Ever since he made the announcement, nothing significant had happened on the matter.

Rather, they get more destinations with so much ease. This is, however, not new because the policy of ‘dashing’ out destinations to these mega airlines which started in the 2000s without corresponding commercial agreements may have become ‘the normal’ for any airline operating in the country.

Ethiopian Airlines has been dubbed a part of Nigeria’s ‘domestic’ carrier because of the several destinations it operates to in the country. Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines will resume Istanbul-Port Harcourt from March 28th.

It’ll operate on a triangular basis, routing Istanbul-PortHarcourt- Malabo-Istanbul, three-weekly using B737-900ERs. Ethiopian on the other hand operates to Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Enugu, and Kaduna, just that there are indications that the airline could expand to other airports in the country, further  making domestic airline operations for Nigerian carriers unprofitable.

This is coming amid criticisms from aviation stakeholders who view the ‘dashing’ of flight rights to foreign carriers on multiple destinations as rather injurious to the domestic aviation market and one that puts Nigerian airlines at a great disadvantage.

The idea of allowing foreign carriers to operate too many cities in Nigeria and the fifth freedom right they said may have killed the desire for a hub in the country.

Former Managing Director of Associated Airlines, Dr. Alex Nwuba said: “When you divert business from domestic carriers that create thousands of jobs and substitute with one that hires three Nigerians, the government must compensate the economy by charging the foreign carriers and distributing a major part of the bounty to domestic airlines…

This is how you stimulate the economy and create a win-win… This model creates a no complaint model”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

You’re cheating yourself if you aren’t doing real estate – Dr Onwumere

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

 Scale up through side hustle, Dr Onwumere advises salary earners   Twelve years ago, Dr. Augustine Onwumere, was jobless, broke and homeless. But holding tenaciously to his childhood dream, to own a business empire in his lifetime, fate smiled on him when he and his wife, Dr Jayne, invented the now thriving real estate network […]
News

Sterling Bank, Mercy Corps to train rural farmers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of efforts towards improving agriculture in Nigeria, the country’s leading commercial and agric finance bank, Sterling Bank Plc, has entered into a partnership with Mercy Corps to train more than 90,000 farmers on better agricultural practices to improve output and grow the sector. The programme, Feed The Future Nigeria Rural Resilience Activity, is […]
News

Malice: Judge dismisses Trump campaign’s libel lawsuit against CNN

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Georgia judge dismissed the Trump campaign’s libel lawsuit against CNN on Thursday after ruling that the court found no malice by the cable network. Fox News first reported earlier this year that the Trump 2020 campaign had filed a libel lawsuit accusing CNN of publishing what it called “false and defamatory” statements about seeking Russia’s help in this month’s election. The complaint was […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica