Aviation: Foreign carriers ravaging Nigeria’s domestic market

Nigeria’s Bilateral Air Services A g r e e m e n t (BASA) with Qatar got further expanded as Qatar Airways has announced Kano and Port Harcourt, doubling its network to Nigeria.

The influx of foreign airlines to many destinations in the country as approved by the Federal Government is raising concerns in several quarters of its implications for Nigerian carriers whose domestic market has been fatally encroached on by the mega airlines from Europe, Middle East and Africa.

This is coming amid criticisms from aviation stakeholders who view the ‘dashing’ of flight rights to foreign carriers on multiple destinations as rather injurious to the domestic aviation market and one that puts Nigerian airlines at a great disadvantage.

The idea of allowing foreign carriers to operate many cities in Nigeria and the fifth freedom right, experts said may have killed the desire for a hub in the country. The battle to cut down multiple destinations for foreign carriers to Nigeria may just end up as just rhetoric.

It remains to be seen how this can be done as the foreign airlines are daily spreading their wings to many airports across the country. The announcement in 2020 by the Chairman, House of Representative Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, that the National Assembly would begin a review on the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) gladdened the hearts of the country’s airlines. Ever since he made the announcement, nothing significant had happened on the matter.

Rather, they get more destinations with so much ease. This is, however, not new because the policy of ‘dashing’ out destinations to these mega airlines which started in the 2000s without corresponding commercial agreements may have become ‘the normal’ for any airline operating in the country.

Ethiopian Airlines has been dubbed a part of Nigeria’s ‘domestic’ carrier because of the several destinations it operates to in the country. Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines will resume Istanbul-Port Harcourt from March 28th.

It’ll operate on a triangular basis, routing Istanbul-PortHarcourt- Malabo-Istanbul, three-weekly using B737-900ERs. Ethiopian on the other hand operates to Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Enugu, and Kaduna, just that there are indications that the airline could expand to other airports in the country, further making domestic airline operations for Nigerian carriers unprofitable.

The idea of allowing foreign carriers to operate too many cities in Nigeria and the fifth freedom right they said may have killed the desire for a hub in the country.

Former Managing Director of Associated Airlines, Dr. Alex Nwuba said: “When you divert business from domestic carriers that create thousands of jobs and substitute with one that hires three Nigerians, the government must compensate the economy by charging the foreign carriers and distributing a major part of the bounty to domestic airlines…

This is how you stimulate the economy and create a win-win… This model creates a no complaint model”

