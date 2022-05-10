News

Aviation fuel scarcity looms, flights no longer operate on schedule

Looming aviation fuel scarcity has been attributed to the delay and flight cancellations currently occurring across major airports in the country.

Dana Air in a statement by its Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Sukhjinder Mann Tuesday said the airlines are again witnessing the scarcity of Jet A1 fuel, which has in some cases, caused recent flight delays.

The Nigerian flying public has been subjected to harrowing experiences of flight delays and cancellations as flights are no longer operated on schedule; a situation that is getting out of hand.

According to him: “Our commitment to offering a convenient and reliable schedule has never been in doubt and has always been centred on setting new standards in customer experience and redefining air travel and this communication is to reassure you that we have the commitment of our fuel partners to service our requirements and that we will continue to offer you competitive fares for your business and leisure travels.”

He craved the understanding of travellers, adding they were doing everything possible to keep flying as per published schedules.

Nigerian airlines need an average of 1.6 million litres of fuel a day, while international carriers and private jet operators require about 800,000 litres a day. But scarcity has always been created around the product, although it was never this bad.

 

