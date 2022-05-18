Aviation fuel scarcity not peculiar to Nigeria –FG

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said the scarcity of aviation fuel (Jet A1) with its attendant high cost is not peculiar to Nigeria. However, he said Jet A 1 scarcity will end when the Dangote and Port Harcourt refineries become operational. The minister said this yesterday while fielding questions from State House Correspondents after presenting the Secretary-General of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Mr Juan Carlos Salazar, to President Muhammadu Buhari. Sirika also gave reasons for the high cost of the product globally and what the government is doing to arrest the situation. He said: “We explained that the scarcity and high cost of Jet A1 in civil aviation are not peculiar to Nigeria. It is a global phenomenon driven by many factors. “Some of them include even low capacity to refine the product. It’s also in high demand around the world. It has increased activity and increased the number of airplanes out there and users of this Jet A1. Plus also the Ukraine crisis and many more.” According to Sirika, the soaring price of crude oil is another major factor pro-pelling the surging price of aviation fuel. He said: “It’s a time when crude itself is so expensive today; it is in the hundreds of dollarsperbarrelandonly the high cost of Jet A1 product in Nigeria. Also, the peculiarity of the fact that we’re not refining the product, so to speak. “And I did address the press a couple of days ago, saying by the grace of God, perhaps once the Dangote refinery is online or if the government fixes the Port Harcourt refinery, which is now ongoing, we will begin to refine this product and sell it. “And as a stopgap measure, interim measure, there’s an agreement that the airline operators of Nigeria would nominate either from out of themselves or from other major oil marketers to be given the opportunity to import this product. Then alsogetthenecessaryforeign exchange for that purpose. And that will now increase more supply and perhaps drive down the cost. “So this is not unique to Nigeria. And unfortunately, we’re going through this phase, but civilization from time to time always survives challenges. They come, unfortunately, but then you see civil aviation graphs keep going up. We hope that this is a temporary thing around the world and we hope that Jet A1 will be very available everywhere and at a very good price.

“We will hope, in the future, that we learn to do away with all these carbon emitters and have much cleaner energy, which will be more readily available for everybody at a very cheaper cost to make civil Aviation transportation, the preferred choice.”

