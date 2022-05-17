Aviation fuel scarcity not peculiar to Nigeria – FG

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said the scarcity of aviation fuel (Jet A1) with its attendant high cost is not peculiar to Nigeria.

However, he said Jet A 1 scarcity will end when the Dangote and Port Harcourt refineries become operational.

The minister said this Tuesday while fielding questions from State House Correspondents after presenting the Secretary-General of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Mr Juan Carlos Salazar, to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sirika also gave reasons for the high cost of the product globally and what the government is doing to arrest the situation.

He said: “We explained that the scarcity and high cost of Jet A1 in civil aviation are not peculiar to Nigeria. It is a global phenomenon driven by many factors.

“Some of them include even low capacity to refine the product. It’s also in high demand around the world. It has increased activity and increased the number of airplanes out there and users of this Jet A1. Plus also the Ukraine crisis and many more.”

According to Sirika, the soaring price of crude oil is another major factor propelling the surging price of aviation fuel.

