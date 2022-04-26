Business

Aviation group holds 26th media summit

No fewer than 250 travel and aviation stakeholders in Nigeria and the Diaspora would participate in the 26th edition of the annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) slated for Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers in Lagos.

 

The speakers are drawn from airlines, government agencies, travel agents, air travel passengers, and others who would discuss in-depth the economic and safety implications surrounding sunset airports in Nigeria.

 

The theme of the 2022 LAAC Annual Conference is: ‘Sunset Airports: Economic & Safety Implications.’ LAAC, in a statement, said that the theme was informed by the multiple challenges that the operation of sunset airports in Nigeria has faced over the years.

 

According to the group, while the airlines continue to claim loss of billions of naira annually due to the restriction, some stakeholders, feel there is no need for most Nigerian airports to operate virtual and instrument flights.

 

The group explained that the avenue would be the right place for major players to discuss the burning issue objectively, while also proffering solutions for the benefit of all. “Our past conferences have helped to shape the industry for the better.

 

While we agree that there are challenges in the sector, it is also the league’s belief that the challenges are not insurmountable.

 

“For many, aircraft should remain in the air, but a situation where most of the airports can only offer daylight operations and aircraft stay on the ground for most parts of the day, may not augur well, but, again, where are the passengers?

 

Even in the US, not all their airports operate 24 hours,” it added. Mr. Albinus Chiedu, the Secretary of the LAAC Conference Committee, expressed optimism that like in the past, the conference would usher in new development for the industry.

 

