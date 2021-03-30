Aviation: Ministers, IPADIS outline post-COVID-19 recovery plan

International Partners for Aviation Development, Innovation and Sustainability (iPADIS) and the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that establishes a framework for mutual cooperation on the future sustainable development of civil aviation on the African continent.

Specific areas covered by the MoU include the development of international civil aviation through aviation and inter-modal transportation master planning covering safety, security, air navigation, air transport, environmental protection, passenger health, legal, and human resources.

The aviation infrastructure development, including airports, air navigation, regulatory, operations and training facilities, as well as sustainable aviation fuels, green technologies and market-based measures.

Other areas include progressive aviation technologies such as drones, urban air mobility, electric, hydrogen and solar powered aircraft, e-passports, e-commerce, cyber security and other AI applications, in order to facilitate equality of access and non-discriminatory application of new technologies; youth development and gender equality in the field of international civil aviation.

The MoU also include accessibility to persons with disabilities, humanitarian assistance, and prevention of sexual harassment, unruly behaviors, human trafficking, transport of illicit substances and endangered species; and robust protection for the rights of consumers, victims of accidents and the general public.

Nigerian Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, stated that “Nigeria’s determination to host the high-level ministerial meeting is borne out of the desire to find a lasting solution to the challenges of this sector in our sub–region, especially at a time when the industry is unprecedentedly being impacted by COVID- 19, resulting in depressed travel demands and disruptions of businesses globally.”

Sirika called on states to address the issue of financing and modernisation of aviation infrastructure and to attract support from private investors by “building a transparent, stable and predictable investment climate, as well as by include aviation in national development plans.”

