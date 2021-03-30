Business

Aviation: Ministers, IPADIS outline post-COVID-19 recovery plan

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

International Partners for Aviation Development, Innovation and Sustainability (iPADIS) and the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that establishes a framework for mutual cooperation on the future sustainable development of civil aviation on the African continent.

 

Specific areas covered by the MoU include the development of international civil aviation through aviation and inter-modal transportation master planning covering safety, security, air navigation, air transport, environmental protection, passenger health, legal, and human resources.

 

The aviation infrastructure development, including airports, air navigation, regulatory, operations and training facilities, as well as sustainable aviation fuels, green technologies and market-based measures.

 

Other areas include progressive aviation technologies such as drones, urban air mobility, electric, hydrogen and solar powered aircraft, e-passports, e-commerce, cyber security and other AI applications, in order to facilitate equality of access and non-discriminatory application of new technologies; youth development and gender equality in the field of international civil aviation.

 

The MoU also include accessibility to persons with disabilities, humanitarian assistance, and prevention of sexual harassment, unruly behaviors, human trafficking, transport of illicit substances and endangered species; and robust protection for the rights of consumers, victims of accidents and the general public.

 

Nigerian Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, stated that “Nigeria’s determination to host the high-level ministerial meeting is borne out of the desire to find a lasting solution to the challenges of this sector in our sub–region, especially at a time when the industry is unprecedentedly being impacted by COVID- 19, resulting in depressed travel demands and disruptions of businesses globally.”

 

Sirika called on states to address the issue of financing and modernisation of aviation infrastructure and to attract support from private investors by “building a transparent, stable and predictable investment climate, as well as by include aviation in national development plans.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

ARC appoints director

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The African Risk Capacity Insurance Limited (ARC Ltd) has appointed Dr Jennifer Blanke to its board.   Blanke was the Vice-President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development of the African Development Bank Group, based in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, where she was responsible for overseeing the strategy, lending and programming for a significant share of the […]
Business

NAICOM: High poverty rate bane of insurance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Head of Market Development, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Adeyemi Abubakar, has blamed the poor insurance culture in Nigeria partly on poverty.   Abubakar, who stated this while making a presentation titled ‘Market Development Initiatives of the Commission, the Role of the Media,’ said: “Nigeria has an estimated population of about 200 million and […]
Business

Fertiliser: AFAN to approach CBN over loan

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has disclosed its intention to reach out to the Central Bank of Nigeria for loan to enable members buy fertilizer directly from the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) at subsidized rate. The President of AFAN, Kabir Ibrahim, disclosed this in a circular to members of the association, where he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica