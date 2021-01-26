Aviation Ministry to spend N30bn on upgrading Katsina Airport

The Federal Ministry of Aviation has pledged to spend N30 billion on renovating the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina. The Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika made the disclosure Tuesday in Katsina while fielding questions from journalists.

He added that within the next one month his ministry will begin work on the establishment of a fire fighting vehicles’ manufacturing and repairs plant in Katsina.

Sirika, added that the plant which will cater for the whole country will employ 1, 500 youth.

Other works to be done at the airport, the minister disclosed include the repairs of runways and the perimeter fence at the airport.

The minister, who further disclosed that he has open up Port Harcourt and Abuja airports, said that he will soon open Kano and Lagos.

He similarly noted that an economic exit point would be provided in the airport for the export of economic goods.

Commenting on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, Sirika insisted that there was no government in the history of Nigeria that had supported the down trodden more than this government.

The minister pointed to the administration’s numerous social intervention programmes which he said has supported the masses to be innovative and become self reliant.

