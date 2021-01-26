Business

Aviation Ministry to spend N30bn on upgrading Katsina Airport

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani, Katsina Comment(0)

The Federal Ministry of Aviation has pledged to spend N30 billion on renovating the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina.

 

The Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika made the disclosure Tuesday in Katsina while fielding questions from journalists.

He added that within the next one month his ministry will begin work on the establishment of a fire fighting vehicles’ manufacturing and repairs plant in Katsina.
Sirika, added that the plant which will cater for the whole country will employ 1, 500 youth.
Other works to be done at the airport, the minister disclosed include the repairs of runways and the perimeter fence at the airport.
The minister, who further disclosed that he has open up Port Harcourt and Abuja airports, said that he will soon open Kano and Lagos.
He similarly noted that an economic exit point would be provided in the airport for the export of economic goods.
Commenting on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, Sirika insisted that there was no government in the history of Nigeria that had supported the down trodden more than this government.
The minister pointed to the administration’s numerous social intervention programmes which he said has supported the masses to be innovative and become self reliant.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Salim, others tasked to build strong institutions in Nigeria

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of government agencies have been tasked to build strong institutional frameworks aimed at promoting rapid economic growth.   The charge is coming on the heels of the present administration’s efforts to promote a conducive environment to the business community […]
Business

Uzoka: Excellent service delivery key to customer satisfaction

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Kennedy Uzoka, has said that excellent service delivery is a key ingredient towards ensuring customer satisfaction. The GMD, who said this in a message to mark the 2020 edition of the Customer Service Week, commended the bank’s staff, who, he noted, have worked tirelessly towards satisfying their customers, urging […]
Business

Lagos pays over N1bn accrued pension rights to 219 retirees

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has again fulfilled his promise with the payment of Accrued Pension Rights of N1.003 billion to another set of 219 retirees for the month of September. A statement by the Public Affairs Officer, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) Mrs. Maria Adetokunbo Eko, noted that the Director- General of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica