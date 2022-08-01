Aviation: More Nigerians express concern over distress

Director, Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS), Prof. Anthony Kila, has lamented that the aviation industry in Nigeria is undergoing a huge crisis, adding that the high cost of flights and shutting down of airlines in a country as big as Nigeria look very bad.

He noted that the situation, which has led to serious flight disruptions, called for an emergency and one that needed a short term solution rather than a long terms solution. Kila, in his paper presented at a seminar, said: “It is an emergency because we cannot afford to let the situation play out itself and we cannot be patient and wait for long-term solutions.

We need to act swiftly and decisively to deal with this situation so that this very bad situation we have at hand does not turn into an unmanageable disaster.”

Decisive actions, he reiterated, would require a total rethink and resetting of the way the people conceive and manage the aviation sector. Penultimate week, two of the biggest and most recognised Nigerian airlines stopped their flights. First, it was Aero Contractors and two days later as if affected by a contagious virus, it was the turn of Dana Air.

Aero Contractors was forced to fold the wings of its scheduled flights due to exorbitant and unsustainable expenditures they have to incur in order to operate its scheduled flights and the lack of equipment needed for their processes.

Dana Air was forced to quit the field operation over poor liquidity by the apex regulator, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). In both cases the results are stranded, angry and, in some cases violent passengers, that have to deal with disrupted plans and the challenges of looking for replacement flights at prices way higher than what they initially budgeted and paid.

On the side, the situation has frustrated airline staff faced with uncertainty about their professional lives. As one can easily imagine, many meetings and conferences of intending passengers were cancelled.

The aviation expert further disclosed that there is a prevailing idea in the general public and amongst too many leaders of thought, opinion moulders and indeed policymakers that aviation is a sector that services the elites or the privileged. “This is however an anachronistic misconception that needs to be deliberately and assertively corrected.

Those who know and can need to find the clarity of mind and courage of voice to explain to the rest of the society that in the times we live in and with the size and structure of Nigeria, aviation has become and will remain a basic and essential infrastructure. With such conception in mind, the role of regulators in the sector will be radically modified.

“At the moment, our aviation regulators seem to come alive and are felt by many only when they disrupt, we seem to know they are there only after they have grounded or suspended. The regulator of a basic and essential service should be and must be seen to be committed to the delivery of services not its suspension, regardless of how noble their intentions are,” he noted.

“For the sake of consumers and citizens, aviation regulators should be working like a clearing house on ensuring that stranded passengers of delayed and cancelled flights can fly with the next available flights just as debit and credit card holders issued by one bank can easily withdraw money from the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of any available bank,” he added.

He noted that whilst safety is a recurrent theme in aviation discourse, a closer look would readily reveal that finance is a sine qua non for existence and survival in the aviation sector.

