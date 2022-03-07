Aviation: NCAA backs Green Africa on closing manpower gap

Business

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has urged airlines operating in the country to employ more Nigerians and create incentives to aid the retention of their workforce.

 

This comes as the Director, Airworthiness Standards, NCAA, Kayode Ajiboye, lauded the vision of Green Africa Airline for abiding by local content in the country’s aviation industry.

 

Such initiatives, NCAA said, would not only grow the sector, but would help to sustain the zero accidents so far recorded in the industry for over 10 years. He disclosed this when the start-up airline, Green Africa Airways (GAA), unveiled the “Future initiative” as part of efforts to train and re-train Nigerian aviation professionals. “What you make of your re- sources depends on your vision.

 

The people that will care about and be proud of Green Africa are Nigerians and not foreigners. We have this challenge in the NCAA. We train people and they go. If you don’t have incentives to retain them, they will leave and you will start all over again. “It is a good thing to know that we have somebody who loves this, but it is not going to be easy. You need to provide incentives that will attract them. “It was only Nigeria Airways that was doing it, and right now, we have the challenge of an aging workforce while we are not creating a pool of younger professionals. Therefore, to be successful in this business, you must have a high percentage of local content,” he said. Launching the initiative at the weekend in Lagos, Managing Director and CEO of the company, Babawande Afolabi, said the airline planned to “use the power of aviation to create a better future in the sector,” adding that it was a deliberate plan to develop talents. Unveiling the package of the initiative, he said that in the next decade, the company would have produced over 200 pilots, 145 flight dispatchers, 500 cabin crew, 100 engineers, and about 500 other professionals for the sector. The airline boss, who disclosed that the airline airlifted over 150,000 passengers on 11 routes since its inauguration on August 12, 2021, said part of the plans was to sponsor pilots for training on type-rating in order to help young professionals who are unable to get jobs.

 

“We plan to send four young pilots to the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) in Zaria every month. We want to infuse a new generation of young, vibrant Africans into the system. We are very keen on this. We recognize that there is a gap and we are ready to contribute our quota to fill it. Eight young officers will start in NCAT by March 9, and they will be through with type-rating afterwards.

 

“There is poaching and there is a shortage of professionals, but the more people we train  enthe better for our company and the sector. The fear of poaching should not stop the vision. I have been there before.

 

The regulator also has a role to play. Above all, Nigeria has a leading role to play in African aviation,” he added. Captain Sunday Arome, the airline’s director in charge of flight operations, stated that the first group of people to benefit from the programme would be technical personnel who have been trained and licensed, such as pilots who have been waiting for type rating.

 

