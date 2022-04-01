Aviation: Nigeria’s air route worth N200trn –Onyema

Chairman of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, has disclosed that Nigerian aviation route is estimated to be worth over $400 billion. Onyema, who represented Airline Operators of Nigeria at the First Quarter Aviation Safety Roundtable Initiative (ASRTI) Business Breakfast Meeting in Lagos on Thursday, however, lamented that the benefits were being frittered away with multiple landing slots to foreign carriers.

This has pitched the carriers against the airlines as AON members have rejected the Federal Government’s benevolence of ‘dashing’ foreign carriers multiple landing slots, saying the idea is a great economic implication for Nigeria as a country. According to Onyema, “Nigerian carriers believe that Nigeria’s aviation market is worth $400 billion N200 trillion; that is the worth of Nigerian route value” He said giving foreign airlines the right to fly into several locations into Nigeria could hurt the revenue of domestic airlines and would suffer undue competition from their foreign counterparts. Speaking earlier at the event, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said nothing was wrong, even though he admitted that the matter had become a bone of contention in the industry. Just recently, Qatar Airways was granted an extra two entry points into the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) and Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa (PHIA), which irked domestic airlines operators. The Minister, in his address delivered on his behalf by Group Captain John Ojikutu (Rtd), said granting foreign airlines multiple entries was against the Cabotage Act, and that it stopped the airlines from generating the needed revenue that would help in their growth.

He also added that the pressure of foreign exchange required by airlines for their smooth operations, which will help in repatriating funds, was another disadvantage of the policy. Nonetheless, he argued that there wdre still prospects for domestic airlines. He said: “Nevertheless, there are prospects for domestic airlines as they have opportunities for improved domestic markets by distributing international passengers for connection with these airlines. “The grant of entry points to foreign airlines should also be such that they are given multiple entries to either Lagos or Abuja and not Lagos and Abuja, in addition, to any other airport outside the geographical area of the “choice of Lagos and Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Enugu. In this way, they do not take over all the business on all the International Airports.”

The AON in a swift rebuttal was unhappy with the response and subtly threatened court action if this policy is allowed to stand. Onyema, who represented the AON, said the issue of multiple entry points was unacceptable even abroad. He said: “How do you encourage your national airline when foreign airlines are allowed to conduct domestic operations in the name of international operations in your country? No country allows that, not even the United States with its powerful economy. Even private jets. If you fly a private jet to the United States, maybe you are going to Atlanta. If New York is nearer, you land in New York, they will allow you.

“If you take off from New York and move to Atlanta, they probably ground that plane there. Wherever you want to go in the United States, you are not allowed to fly in your private jet again as a foreigner. They make you use their own indigenous airlines. When you are leaving, you go the way you came and this is a private charter, not to mention commercial aviation.” Going further, he said: “You allow Qatar land in Kano, from Kano they go to Port Harcourt, from Port Harcourt to Abuja and then Abuja back to their country. AON is not ready to wait another one month for this thing to be rescinded, that is the thrust of this paper I am holding, not Allen Onyema but AON.

This must be rescinded. This is another kind of colonisation.” Onyema thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for easing domestic airlines’ pains by giving waivers on spare parts and custom duties, especially as regards importation but warned that the AON may seek redress in court if nothing is done sooner. He said: “I am sure that the Minister would see reasons to make amends.

They know they are fooling us and what we are doing here won’t be allowed in our own country. The earlier they stop the better or else we would go to court, that is what AON has stated. But because we believe in our Minister, we are going to present this to him. “We believe the Minister would stop this in the next 21 days. It is not an ultimatum but we believe it because of his interest in raising the bar in aviation. It is not Qatar, we have Ethiopia, Emirates and Turkish, and others. Tell me with the airlines ravaging Nigeria, what is left for the local airlines to take?”

