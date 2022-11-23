Aviation: Obaseki inaugurates 2 new airbuses for Ibom Air

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has inaugurated two Airbus A320-200 recently acquired by the Akwa Ibom State Government into the fleet of Ibom Air. Performing the Inauguration at Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo on Tuesday, Obaseki applauded Governor Udom Emmanuel for his significant strides in the aviation sector. He declared Akwa Ibom a flagship state in the country for its effort to invest and expand in a sector he said Nigeria as biggest country in Africa could not successfully run. “Even Nigeria as biggest country in Africa cannot run an Aviation sector successfully. Ibom Air is always fully booked. Let me thank you on behalf of Nigerians.

Don’t be deterred by insult, focus on your goal”. He advised Delivering the aircrafts to Ibom Air, Governor Udom Emmanuel said the addition was in response to the demands of the season. Emmanuel said as a responsible administration, he has committed huge resources to the development of the aviation sector in the state.

