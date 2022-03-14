Business

Aviation oil scarcity: Airline operators to shut down in 3 days

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

…Demand import licence from NNPC

Airline operators in Nigeria Monday threatened to shut down operations in three days if the price of aviation fuel, popularly known as Jet-A1, is not reduced.

The operators also requested the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd to grant them licences to import the product in order to avert the shutdown.

Chairman of Air Peace Airline, Chief Allen Onyema, made the call at a stakeholders’ meeting with the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, on Monday.

Onyema, who spoke on behalf of the airline operators, said aviation fuel marketers are arbitrarily increasing the product’s price which led to the skyrocketing of air ticket prices and disruptions of flights.

He complained that the marketers have refused to disclose the intricacies involved in the pricing and how they arrived at the hike.

He said the recent price hike to over N500 started in January 2022 from its initial price.

Onyema expressed fear that any further hike in the Jet A-1, there may be an increase in the airline ticket to about N120,000.

He added that, apart from the high cost of aviation fuel, airline operators are paying threefold of what other airlines pay as insurance in other climes.

Onyema added that since they can buy aircraft that cost hundreds of millions of dollars, they also have the money to import aviation fuel.

In his opening remarks, Hon. Wase had expressed disappointment over the failure of the NNPC and the marketers to bring down the price as agreed in the last meeting.

He alleged that the two parties were using unnecessary technical terms to confuse the House over the issue.

In his presentation, the NNPC GMD, Engr. Mele Kyari informed that at least 19 companies have stock of aviation fuel, but the pricing still remains a matter of contention between the companies and airline operators.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Image rights: Beckhams pay selves £40,000 a day

Posted on Author Reporter

  David and Victoria Beckham have paid themselves £14.5m – or nearly £40,000 for every day of the year – following the strong performance of the former footballer’s image rights sales. The couple’s total dividends in 2019 were up £3.4m on the previous year, according to accounts filed at Companies House on Thursday. The 2019 accounts are […]
Business

Non-tariff barriers: Nigeria’s $47.3bn ECOWAS’ trade threatened

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Taiwo Hassan A key member of the organised private sector in Nigeria, the National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS), has disclosed that the inability of the Federal Government and private sector operators to tackle the Non-Tariffs Barriers (NTBs) in ECOWAS is threatening Nigeria’s $47.3 billion regional trade in ECOWAS.   President of NANTS, Dr. Ken […]
Business

Growth: NAICOM pledges more operational licences

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme ,Abdilwahab Isa

As the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) moves to grow the sector further, the Commisioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, has said a lot more is needed to be done in this regard. Thomas, while addressing journalists at the annual seminar for journalists, however, said the industry had moved farther than where he met it.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica