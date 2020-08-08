News

Aviation Round Table webinar on airport concession holds Aug 13

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI) has concluded plans to host Aviation Round Table webinar conference on August 13. According to the president of ASRTI, Dr. Gbenga Olowo, who also heads Sabre West Africa, and convener of the conference, the theme is: ‘Nigeria Airport Concession: How Far So Far? He said the theme was informed by the urgent need to address the challenges facing airports in the areas of management and funding as well as the issue of concession of some airports on the bill of the Federal Government.

Olowo said: “We do not need to remind industry stakeholders of the challenges facing our airports in management and funding which could be best ameliorated by a well packaged concession programme. “Desirable as the steps are, the Aviation Round Table is cautiously optimistic that the process will be transparently done, due process and the rule of law would be observed by the government in addressing the interests of all stakeholders in the industry to ensure industrial peace and harmony.

