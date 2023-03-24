Aviation to be renamed Aerospace ministry –Minister

…Nigeria Air for launch before May

The Federal Government has concluded plans to rename the Ministry of Aviation to the Ministry of Aerospaceand CivilAviation, to align with the global trend and reposition it for more efficiency. This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

The minister who stated this yesterday at the national aviation stakeholders forum 2023 held in Abuja said that the name change would be done before the expiration of the current administration’s tenure, which terminates on May 29. The minister reiterated that the much-talked-about national carrier would be delivered to Nigeria before May 29, 2023, hinting that the aviation sector roadmap had reached a 90 per cent completion state. Allthecrewof thenewairlines, he said, will be Nigerians, adding that the country’s interest would be protected. The national aviation stakeholders’ forum is a platform for the appraisal of all the aviation agencies under theMinistry of Aviationtosee whether they have delivered on the projects and to benchmark their performances.

The general consensus is that the aviation industry in the country had performed tremendously despite challenges. The components of Nigeria’s aviation sector roadmap include theconcessionof four airports, establishmentof na-tional carrier (Nigeria Air), development of agro-field/ cargo terminals, establishment of maintenance, repairs and overhaul (MRO) centre, establishment of an Aviation Leasing Company (ALC) and development of aerotropolis (airport cities). Others are the establishment of an aerospace university, and improvement in aviation safety and security through upgrades and modernisation of aviation infrastructure and facilities. While sympathising with foreign airlines over their trapped funds, he appealed to the carriers to exercise a little more patience, adding that information available to him showedthatthe CentralBank of Nigeria (CBN) was already trying to sort out the problem by paying them.

He, however, chided some carriers who are taking advantage of the situation to impose visa restrictions on Nigerians, among other measures the carriers are imposing on the citizens. “The monies piled up because of the challenges we had. The government is paying in trickles. We will come out of it because we have paid in the past, but they need our market more than we need theirservice. Wearedoingthe best as much as we can to give them their money.” The minister noted: “I wanttoannouncetoeveryone in the forum that the government has concluded the plan to change the Ministry of Aviation to the Ministry of Aerospace and Civil Aviation before the end of the tenure of this administration. We have a roadmap and we have implemented the roadmap. Many of us laugh when we read in the media that we are yettoimplementtheroadmap and are excited that it was a failure and that nothing has been implemented. “It is good to tell them that we have implemented our roadmap. We developed a roadmap on May 16, 2016. We unveiled it to more than 1000 people in a forum.” Contrary to insinuations that the minister had pulled back from the aerotropolis project, Sirika reaffirmed his commitment: “Wewilldemolishandcreate a proper aviation city. You would think it is ambitious, but it is not at all. We won’t go the way of some when our national assets were sold without achieving anything tangible with the money. “Lagos airport is going to be concessioned because of the decay of infrastructure and we are going to be giving it to the private sector to develop, run it and return it to the country

Like this: Like Loading...