Aviation unions blame minister’s poor handling of issues for workers’ strike

As the Aviation sector is still reeling from the adverse effects of the two days warning strike embarked on during the week by the unions in the sector, two of the unions’ leaders have blamed the Minister, Hadi Sirika’s poor handling of the matters affecting the sector as responsible for the strike. Speaking in an interview monitored on Arise News channels yesterday, the President of the Airline Owners and Pilots Association of Nigeria, Alex Nwuba and General Secretary of Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Francis Akinjole, said that the minister is running the affairs of the Aviation Ministry as a one-man show as against the normal practice.

It would be recalled that on Monday and Tuesday unions in the sector carried out a warning strike to press home their demand for the implementation of their conditions of services, minimum wage and halt in the proposed demolition of the headquarters of some of the aviation agencies in Lagos, among others, with a notice to go on full strike if their demands are not attended to by end of this month. According to them, the minister since the last seven years refused to inaugurate the board of directors of the agencies under the ministry thereby running the affairs of the agencies aground.

Nwuba noted that, ‘‘what we described as a one man show is essentially a situation where the government has failed to inaugurate the governing structure of the ministry and associated agencies. We have the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and all of these agencies under the ministry. ‘‘The governing board and board of directors have the oversighting functions of these organisations and that is what has resulted in the situation that we are facing with the unions that are demanding certain benefits that can only by law be offered to them through these structures and not having them is what has delayed the implementation of these requirements in the last decade.’’ He added that, ‘‘the unions are essentially demanding that the government deal with these issues and not defer them anymore.’’

This position was also reiterated by Akinjole, who explained further why the minister is responsible for the myriads of problems facing the sector. ‘‘We say that the minister is running a one man show simply because there is a willful refusal to inaugurate the board of directors for the agencies. When you have them in place things will be done quicker than what we have now,’’ he said. He further noted that, ‘‘These (Board of directors) are people that are representing people and we can easily access them and there will be no ulterior motivation to what they do. That is why we say that the minister has been running a man show. ‘‘What we have been having in the last seven years is interim administration and who are the component of these interim boards? The composition is the minister, the chief executive officer of the particular agency and the permanent secretary of the ministry.’’