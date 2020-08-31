Business

Aviation Unions shut down FAAN, protest planned concession

All offices of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), in Lagos, have been shut by unions in the industry in a peaceful protest over the proposed concession of the four major airports in the country.

 

As early as 6 am, the security officers manning the different gates into the FAAN headquarters and other offices were excused by the union members from their duties; while they then chained and padlocked the gates.

 

The staff of the agency, who had earlier been informed of the Union’s action in a letter, came early prepared to join in the protest.

 

Leaders of the four unions, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), National Union of Air Transport Employees, (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Union of Pensioners (NUP), gathered the staff to address them on why the unions had taken the action.

 

After the series of solidarity songs, the Secretary-General, NUATE, Ocheme Aba while addressing the workers said, the concession project would not favour the workers instead it would further impoverished them with the anticipated job losses if the concession was allowed to succeed.

 

He emphasized that the process had not been transparent since the process started.

 

Chairman ATSSSAN FAAN branch,  Ahmed Danjuma described the concession as a one-man project by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

 

According to him, the planned concession was being facilitated clandestinely in connivance with the Infrastructure, Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

 

Abdulrazak Saidu, ANAP scribe, also stated that the concession so far embarked on in the industry had been marred by controversies.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, has condemned the plans by the Federal Government to Concession the major airports in the country.

 

The NLC therefore calls on the Federal Government to desist from further contemplation, discussions and arrangements to concession the international airports.

