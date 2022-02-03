Aviation unions threaten strike over wages, others

Unions in the aviation sector have threatened total withdrawal of services from midnight February 8, 2022, over what they described as failure to release the negotiated conditions of service of the agencies since 2013, and nonimplementation of minimum wage and consequential adjustment since 2019 in all agencies.

The affected agencies are the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, NCAT), Zaria, Nigeria Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, and the Nigeria Meteorology Agency, NiMet. In a statement jointly signed by the unions’ Secretaries- General, they said they had no other choice than to take this action after all their efforts have failed, adding that all the ultimatums given expired January 31, 2022, without the demands being met in any form. According to them, the meeting called by the Federal Ministry of Aviation on the same January 31, 2022, did not resolve the issues as there was no clear assurance from the ministry and managements’ delegation towards resolving the matter.

They, therefore, advised the management of FAAN, NCAA, NAMA, NIMET, AIB, and NCAT, in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Aviation to utilise the one week window provided to avert this huge crisis by prevailing on the relevant government agencies to act jointly to ensure that their twin demands are met. To ensure the service withdrawal, the unions’ scribe said all branches and state councils were to mobilise aviation workers nationwide to ensure total compliance with their directive in all stations of operations of the six aviation agencies without fail.

The unions also disclosed that it had informed all airlines, ground handling, aviation security, logistics, inflight catering, and other aviation-related businesses as well as the travelling and general public that aviation services will be unavailable from the given time until the issues are fully resolved.

