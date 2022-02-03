News Top Stories

Aviation unions threaten strike over wages, others

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comments Off on Aviation unions threaten strike over wages, others

Unions in the aviation sector have threatened total withdrawal of services from midnight February 8, 2022, over what they described as failure to release the negotiated conditions of service of the agencies since 2013, and nonimplementation of minimum wage and consequential adjustment since 2019 in all agencies.

The affected agencies are the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, NCAT), Zaria, Nigeria Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, and the Nigeria Meteorology Agency, NiMet. In a statement jointly signed by the unions’ Secretaries- General, they said they had no other choice than to take this action after all their efforts have failed, adding that all the ultimatums given expired January 31, 2022, without the demands being met in any form. According to them, the meeting called by the Federal Ministry of Aviation on the same January 31, 2022, did not resolve the issues as there was no clear assurance from the ministry and managements’ delegation towards resolving the matter.

They, therefore, advised the management of FAAN, NCAA, NAMA, NIMET, AIB, and NCAT, in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Aviation to utilise the one week window provided to avert this huge crisis by prevailing on the relevant government agencies to act jointly to ensure that their twin demands are met. To ensure the service withdrawal, the unions’ scribe said all branches and state councils were to mobilise aviation workers nationwide to ensure total compliance with their directive in all stations of operations of the six aviation agencies without fail.

The unions also disclosed that it had informed all airlines, ground handling, aviation security, logistics, inflight catering, and other aviation-related businesses as well as the travelling and general public that aviation services will be unavailable from the given time until the issues are fully resolved.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kidnapped Igbo chief regains freedom after 5 days in captivity

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

After spending five days in captivity, the Eze Ndigbo of Ifon in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, Chief Donatus Okereke, has regained his freedom. Okereke who was kid-napped on Monday by gunmen disclosed that his abductors were herders. The popular businessman who was abducted along Elegbeka axis of the local government stated that […]
News

Umoren’s murder case stalls due to defence counsel’s withdrawal

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The ongoing trial of Uduak-Abasi Akpan, his father, and sister in the murder of job seeker, late Iniubong Umoren was stalled yesterday, following the withdrawal of Counsel to the second and third accused persons from the case. The second and third accused persons, Mr. Frank Akpan and his daughter, Bassey Anwan Akpan, are standing trial […]
News

Ekiti doctors lament harsh work condition, unpaid salary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ekiti State has disclosed that poor work condition being experienced by its members in the state despite COVID- 19 pandemic period was the reason behind the ongoing industrial action being embarked upon by medical doctors in the state.   The doctors, however, said that although they were concerned about people’s […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica