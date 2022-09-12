Aviation workers shut operations at Kano airport 

Flight operations at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport were, on Monday, grounded over a dispute between the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

Following the crisis, flights scheduled to leave Kano, Monday morning, were disrupted as the Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) suspended their operations which affected the landing and take-off of flights.

Flights for AZMAN and Max Air scheduled for Abuja and Lagos were not allowed to leave.

It was learnt that passengers that boarded the aircrafts were later asked to disembark as the ATCs shut down their operations.

It was also learnt that the Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association shut down air navigation services for flights in and out of the airport over power supply to NAMA facilities and staff accommodations that were disconnected.

As a result of the problem, many passengers including some Federal lawmakers were stranded at the airport while effort was being made to sort out the differences so as to restore flight operations.

On Friday, FAAN had disconnected power supply to all NAMA staff accommodations due to non-payment of electricity bills.

