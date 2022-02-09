Aviation workers suspend planned strike, sign agreement with FG

Aviation workers suspended their planned nationwide strike scheduled to have commenced yesterday.

This followed a Memorandum of Settlement (MOS) reached between the workers and Ministry of Aviation in the early hours of Friday at the end of a conciliation meeting at the instance of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, discussed the two demands of the unions – non-implementation of the minimum wage consequential adjustments in the aviation parastatals since 2019 and non-approval/release of the reviewed conditions of service in the parastatals.

Ngige said after deliberating on the issues they resolved that: “The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), was requested to issue a service-wide circular informing all organisations in the public and private sectors that they are bound to implement the National Minimum Wage of 2019/consequential adjustments.”

