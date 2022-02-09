News

Aviation workers suspend planned strike, sign agreement with FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA Comments Off on Aviation workers suspend planned strike, sign agreement with FG

Aviation workers suspended their planned nationwide strike scheduled to have commenced yesterday.

 

This followed a Memorandum of Settlement (MOS) reached between the workers and Ministry of Aviation in the early hours of Friday at the end of a conciliation meeting at the instance of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

 

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, discussed the two demands of the unions – non-implementation of the minimum wage consequential adjustments in the aviation parastatals since 2019 and non-approval/release of the reviewed conditions of service in the parastatals.

 

Ngige said after deliberating on the issues they resolved that: “The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), was requested to issue a service-wide circular informing all organisations in the public and private sectors that they are bound to implement the National Minimum Wage of 2019/consequential adjustments.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ortom condemns attack on Zulum’s convoy

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen and Baba Negedu

ACF raises alarm over level of insecurity   Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has condemned the attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, in which about 30 persons were feared dead and others injured. Governor Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, sympathized with his Borno State […]
News Top Stories

Court dismisses FIRS’s application stopping Rivers from collecting VAT

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt yesterday dismissed an application by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in a bid to stop the Rivers State government from collecting Value Added Tax (VAT) in the state.   The FIRS in suit no FHC/PH/CS/149/2020 had applied for a stay of execution on the court’s earlier […]
News

Akeredolu’s aide chides govt for celebrating Ondo varsities’ ranking

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

An aide to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has lashed out at the state government for celebrating the ranking of the two stateowned universities in the National Universities Commission’s Top 10 rankings. University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo City, Ondo State, is fourth in the rankings and the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica