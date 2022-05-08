Aviation workers to down tools, issue fresh warning

All workers of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NiMET) and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) have been directed to embark on a two-day warning strike scheduled to hold on May 9 and May 10, 2022. The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) handed the directive to the affected aviation agencies to press home their demand for justice and equity, especially considering the longsuffering, patience and forbearance on the part of their members which they said had reached a new height. In a statement jointly signed by NUATE General Secretary, Ocheme Aba; ANAP General Secretary, Abdul Razaq Saidu and AUPCTRE General Secretary, Sikiru Waheed, they alleged that the Conditions of Service of NAMA, NCAA, NIMET and NCAT workers as negotiated with the agencies for upward of seven years with the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) and the Minimum Wage Consequential Adjustment remain unimplemented since 2019. They lamented that the ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Aviation and the NSWIC to resolve the issues do not show any positive sign of achieving amelioration at any time within sight. The group warned that should the two-day warning strike go unheeded; an indefinite strike shall be called soon after. The three unions picked out the Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) for praise for implementing the 10 per cent Consequential Adjustment and the fact that only the establishment aspects of its Conditions of Service are outstanding. Similarly, they lauded the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) which they said is about to hold discussions with the unions with decisions on the Bureau still pending. They directed workers in all aviation organizations, including FAAN and AIB to support and cooperate with the unions to assure full compliance and success of the warning strike. They equally notified the air travelling public as well as all aviation businesses including foreign airlines of the situation to review their itineraries and schedules accordingly

