Aviation

Aviation workers to down tools, issue fresh warning

Wole Shadare

 

Wole Shadare

All workers of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NiMET) and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) have been directed to embark on a two-day warning strike scheduled to hold on May 9 and May 10, 2022.

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) handed the threat to the affected aviation agencies to press home their demand for justice and equity, especially considering the long-suffering, patience and forbearance on the part of their members which they said had reached new heights.

In a statement joined signed by NUATE General Secretary, Ocheme Aba, ANAP General Secretary, Abdul Razaq Saidu, and AUPCTRE General Secretary, Sikiru Waheed, they alleged that the Conditions of Service NAMA, NCAA, NIMET and NCAT workers as negotiated with the agencies for upward of seven years remains with the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) and the Minimum Wage Consequential Adjustment remain unimplemented since 2019.

They lamented that the ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Aviation and the NSWIC to resolve the issues do not show any positive sign of achieving amelioration at any time soon.

The trio warned that should the two-day warning strike goes unheeded; an indefinite strike shall be called soon after.

 

