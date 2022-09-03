Travel & Tourism

Aviators Africa Conference and Awards 2022 holds October 20

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Preparations for this year’s edition of Aviators Africa Conference and Awards 2022 have reached advanced stage with over 200 participants expected to attend the annual event, which is scheduled to hold between October 20 and 22, with the theme; Sustainability of African Aviation. Set for Protea Wanderers Hotel by Marriot in Johannesburg, South Africa, this fourth edition of the conference and awards event, according to the organisers, will see the gathering of top stakeholders in African aviation to discuss issues to promote and advance the development and sustainability of aviation and its allied industries.

In a press statement by the Convener, Toni Ukachukwu; ‘‘the full day conference will attract over 200 delegates and will feature panels sessions and presentation of papers from airline operators, aircraft manufacturers, civil Aviation authorities,tourism bodies and other stakeholders with great networking opportunities spanning two days.’’

Ukachukwu further stated that; ‘‘there are different aviation events that cover air connectivity, commercial and defence and MRO among others. Aviators Africa has established itself as a premier aviation conference organiser that focuses on the Environment, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) in Africa. This is in tune with UN SDGs as it concerns aviation. ‘‘At the conference, there will be an Aviation Leadership CEOs forum where top management in private and public service in aviation will have an opportunity to participate in a masterclass in leadership and sustainability from our faculty of exceptional professionals.

‘‘It is our effort to increase the bar in leadership and sustainability in African aviation as we believe that everything rises and falls on leadership.” He also noted that; ‘‘the Aviators Africa Award also known as the Tower Awards was initiated to celebrate excellence and sustainability in African aviation. It has received tremendous accolades as an indigenous African gala award ceremony that recognises brands and change makers who have contributed immensely to the development of African aviation.’’

 

