Aviators Africa to hold leadership symposium Oct 27

Aviation policymakers, the various aviation agency chieftains, private sector participants and the media would on October 27 and 28, 2021 converge in Lagos to brainstorm on problems that are bedeviling aviation in Africa with a view to proffering solutions to them.

All these views would be laid bare at the 3rd Leadership CEO’s Forum organised by Aviator’s Africa. Aside from that, the firm has also announced that it would be giving out three awards on the day of its inaugural Tower Awards.

The event, which holds at the Radisson Blu Anchorage, Lagos, Nigeria and themed “Corporate Governance structure: A Pathway to Sustainability in Africa Aviation,” will feature industry experts as well as policymakers and those around leadership in Africa to draw from their depth of knowledge, strategies to curb this challenge in running aviation business.

Chief Executive of Aviators Africa, Toni Ukachukwu, said his firm had already contacted leaders across Africa together especially the political leadership to discuss the teething challenges and proffer effective solutions that would stand the test of time. Ukachukwu said that the theme of the event is apt because as it stands, there is quite little or no corporate governance in African aviation and the event is set to bring it to the fore.

“Corporate governance is a challenge but we have not been paying a lot of attention to it but in our 3rd Leadership CEO’s Forum we intend to horn in on it and get a positive direction and use our platform to project whatever solutions we come up with. So it’s a platform open for stakeholders especially leaders to discuss the problem and look for a way forward,” he said.

He stated that political leadership is required to make the continent’s aviation industry work, stressing that efforts are in top gear to change Africa’s aviation narratives. Ukachukwu explained that Aviators Africa would give out awards in three categories, one to an individual another to a brand, and then recognized inductees.

The categories are Change-makers for individuals, Tower awards for brands, and Hall of fame for two inductees. He said the first award would be for change-makers in the industry while the second will celebrate a brand and the third recognizes a male and female to be inducted in the hall of fame according to him, there would be voting for the brand via its website www.theaviatorsafrica.com and opens September 1, 2021, for two weeks.

Explaining the choice of male and female inductees, Ukachukwu said it was aimed at creating balance as there were also women in the industry that have worked assiduously and deserve the recognition.

