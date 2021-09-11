Aviators Africa to host 3rd Leadership CEO’s Forum Tower Awards in October

Corporate governance and sustainability of Africa aviation will be on focus between October 27and 28 this year when Aviators Africa host it third Leadership Chief Executive’s Forum in Lagos, with the theme; Corporate Governance structure: A Pathway to Sustainability in Africa Aviation. Also expected at the annual event, which is scheduled to hold at Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos is Tower Awards, an award for excellent service delivery and contributions to the sector that would be bestowed on three personalities/ organisations.

The event will host top notch captains of industry as well as policy makers and those around leadership in Africa to draw from their depth of knowledge, strategies to curb the challenges in running aviation business. According to the host of the event and Chief Executive Officer of Aviator’s Africa, Toni Ukachukwu, the plan is to get leaders across Africa together especially the political leadership to discuss the teething challenges facing aviation and proffer effective and enduring solutions. Ukachukwu said that the theme of the event is apt because as it stands, there is quite little or no corporate governance in African aviation, as a result the gather will address this challenge.

“Corporate governance is a challenge but we have not been paying a lot of attention to it but in our 3rd Leadership CEO’s Forum we intend to focus on it and get a positive direction and use our platform to project whatever solutions we come up with. ‘‘So, it is a platform open for stakeholders especially leaders to discuss the problem and look for a way forward,” he said. He also stated that without the leadership being involved, it becomes difficult to achieve some of the set goals for the industry, explaining that things like SAATM would not be where it is now without the willingness of the political leadership.

On the award, Ukachukwu disclosed that the first award would be for change makers in the industry while the second will celebrate a brand and the third recognises male and female who are to be inducted into the hall of fame. According to him, there would be voting for the brand through its website which has since opened on September 1 and will last for two weeks. Explaining the choice of male and female inductees, Ukachukwu said it was aimed at creating a balance as there were also women in the industry that have worked assiduously and deserve the recognition.

Like this: Like Loading...