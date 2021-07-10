News

AVM Idris extols media group for appreciating armed forces

Posted on Author FLORA ONWUDIWE Comment(0)

The Commandant of the Nigerian Armed Forces Centre (NAFRC), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Mohammed Idris, has extolled a media group, Prayer & Support 4 Nigerian Armed Forces, for appreciating the Nigerian Armed Forces, both retired and serving, as instrument of peace. Idris gave this commendation during a visit by the Media Group led by the former Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos Chapter, Dr. Quasim Akinreti, to the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi.

The commandant said that: “It’s quite nice that Nigerians, especially, the media, are beginning to see the armed forces like an instrument of peace, they see armed forces as a body that needs support not just physically, but spiritually. He enumerated successes of the armed forces since Nigeria became an independent country: “Right from inception of this country as a nation in 1960, the armed forces have played major roles in Tangayinka, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, South Africa, and Namibia.

“In West Africa in the 1990s, we made peace in Liberia and Sierra Leone, but back home we didn’t have lot of praises for our country men and women, we didn’t have the praise of the media, apart from the errors we committed in those locations, we were never appreciated.” On the errors amplified by the media, he said: ‘‘As a system, we are not perfect, sometimes we make errors, those errors were not deliberate. In any warfare, it is a game of opportunity and chance, that is why we have strategists, we have planning that guide our operations, the enemies also have those strategies, so it is a continuous battle between the two forces.” Commending the seasoned journalists that cut across various media houses in Nigeria, who are members of the group, he said that: “To have a body like this, it is not just a media organisation, but a body that has self – consciousness, a body that look at the military with inner perspective and a body that provides prayer to guide us, where we are wrong you tell us, where we are doing well you tell us and that will motivate and encourage us.”

Akinreti gave reasons the group was established in March 2021: “The establishment of the advocacy group was borne out of the series of challenges and successes recorded by the Nigerian armed forces in the ongoing fight against insurgents in the North East, kidnapping, banditry across the country.” According to him: “From the media angle it’s to support the Nigeria armed forces; we believe that we are going to engage and mobilise Nigerians especially in prayers and support from time to time. Our vision is to inform and sensitise the armed forces and their families to the best way to achieve success.’’

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Adeboye, El-Rufai meet days after release of kidnapped RCCG members

Posted on Author Reporter

    The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Tuesday, met with the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai. The meeting was held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna. The meeting came days after the 79-year-old general overseer disclosed that eight members of the church […]
News

Tattoos raise can damage skin sweat glands

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have found that tattooed skin does not sweat as much as non-inked areas of the body, saying this could have implications for the body’s ability to cool in people with extensive tattooing. Their findings were published in the Journal of ‘Applied Physiology’.   According to the researchers, eccrine sweat […]
News

Imperial Invests in and Partners with Lori Systems to Expand its Cutting-Edge E-Logistics Technology Solutions Across Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

    Johannesburg, South Africa, November 2020 – Imperial, an African and European-focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions, has announced an investment in and partnership with Lori Systems to expand its cutting-edge e-logistics technology solutions across Africa. This strategic partnership is the first of its kind at this scale and scope on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica