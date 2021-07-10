AVM Idris extols media group for appreciating armed forces

The Commandant of the Nigerian Armed Forces Centre (NAFRC), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Mohammed Idris, has extolled a media group, Prayer & Support 4 Nigerian Armed Forces, for appreciating the Nigerian Armed Forces, both retired and serving, as instrument of peace. Idris gave this commendation during a visit by the Media Group led by the former Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos Chapter, Dr. Quasim Akinreti, to the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi.

The commandant said that: “It’s quite nice that Nigerians, especially, the media, are beginning to see the armed forces like an instrument of peace, they see armed forces as a body that needs support not just physically, but spiritually. He enumerated successes of the armed forces since Nigeria became an independent country: “Right from inception of this country as a nation in 1960, the armed forces have played major roles in Tangayinka, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, South Africa, and Namibia.

“In West Africa in the 1990s, we made peace in Liberia and Sierra Leone, but back home we didn’t have lot of praises for our country men and women, we didn’t have the praise of the media, apart from the errors we committed in those locations, we were never appreciated.” On the errors amplified by the media, he said: ‘‘As a system, we are not perfect, sometimes we make errors, those errors were not deliberate. In any warfare, it is a game of opportunity and chance, that is why we have strategists, we have planning that guide our operations, the enemies also have those strategies, so it is a continuous battle between the two forces.” Commending the seasoned journalists that cut across various media houses in Nigeria, who are members of the group, he said that: “To have a body like this, it is not just a media organisation, but a body that has self – consciousness, a body that look at the military with inner perspective and a body that provides prayer to guide us, where we are wrong you tell us, where we are doing well you tell us and that will motivate and encourage us.”

Akinreti gave reasons the group was established in March 2021: “The establishment of the advocacy group was borne out of the series of challenges and successes recorded by the Nigerian armed forces in the ongoing fight against insurgents in the North East, kidnapping, banditry across the country.” According to him: “From the media angle it’s to support the Nigeria armed forces; we believe that we are going to engage and mobilise Nigerians especially in prayers and support from time to time. Our vision is to inform and sensitise the armed forces and their families to the best way to achieve success.’’

Like this: Like Loading...