AVM Mu’azu succeeds Prof. Yakubu as INEC Chairman

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (rtd) has succeeded Prof. Mohamood Yakubu as Acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Prof. Yakubu, whose first tenure expired on November 9, handed over to AVM Mu’azu who is one of the INEC National Commissioners, to oversea the affairs of the Commission in acting capacity.
In a brief remark shortly before the handing over ceremony, Prof. Yakubu, said though, his tenure as INEC Chairman has been renewed by President Muhammadu Buhari, subject to confirmation by the Senate, INEC as an election manager is expected to enforce the law, regulations and guidelines.
“In doing so, we must demonstrate strict respect for, and compliance with, the Constitution of Nigeria and subsidiary laws.
“Consequently, it will be inappropriate for me to remain in office beyond …9th November 2020, without confirmation by the Senate and swearing to another oath of office as provided by law,” he said.
Prof. Yakubu recalled that the current members of the commission were inaugurated in three batches.
“The Chairman and five commissioners were sworn-in on 9th November 2015, followed by another six commissioners on 7th December 2016 and one more commissioner on 21st July 2018.
“The commission is a constitutional body whose members are appointed for five years which may be renewed for a second and final term,” he added.
He expressed appreciation for the support he had received from members the Commission.
Five National Electoral Commissioners, who were sworn in with Prof. Yakubu, also retired from the Commission.

