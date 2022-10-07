Avoid expletives, cuss words at campaigns, Buhari cautions politicians

…urges Muslim to emulate Prophet Muhammad at Maulud

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned politicians to avoid expletives and cuss words as they embark on their campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Buhari gave the warning in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, commemorating the occasion of the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad on Friday.

The President, who again promised to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in 2023, also urged politicians to avoid the unwanted culture of demeaning and humiliating opponents.

On the Maulud celebration, the President urged Muslims to “practice the noble and shining virtues of the Prophet Muhammad” saying that “the best way to honour him is to follow his good examples.” adding that “the prophet became famous for his life of humility, justice and fairness.”

