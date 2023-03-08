News

Avoid reports capable of eliciting political violence –CAN, JNI warn journalists

Days to the governorship and states’ Houses of Assembly elections, the leaderships of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) Kaduna State have called on journalists practicing in the state to avoid reports capable of breeding crises.

The religious bodies gave the advice at a oneday interactive session organised by Global Peace Foundation-Nigeria (GPFN) and Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Chapter. Delivering his keynote address, Chairman of Kaduna CAN and Country Director, GPFN, Rev. Joseph Hayab said, the media as a whole and journalists are key in the conduct of a peaceful elections across the state.

Hayab said the conduct of credible, free, and fair elections would usher in the type of leaders that the Nigerian public desires, adding that the role of the media is substantial and crucial especially in Kaduna State, a state that has experienced devastation in the aftermath of elections in the past. Also speaking, Secretary, JNI, Kaduna State, Ibrahim Kefena urged journalists not to create unnecessary political tension in the state because God already knows who will win no matter the circumstances that may play up.

