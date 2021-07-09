Avoid steroids, harmful ingredients in skincare products – CEO, Susan Chanel Beauty advises

Beautician and skincare consultant, Susan Esisi has advised beauty experts and cosmetologists to avoid using harmful ingredients in skincare products, stressing that it would cause permanent damage to clients.

The CEO of Susan Chanel Beauty, a skincare and spa company which is popular on social media, advised other up coming beauticians to be steadfast about what they are doing and invest in selling good quality products that are devoid of steroids and other harmful ingredients.

“Susan Chanel Beauty was created to cater for African delicate skin and this is why I work hard to provide healthy good quality product for our clients. SCB is known for setting trends and being the one stop shop for all female and skin issues. We are trendsetters for various spa services like the body sculpting (removal of fat and body shaping without any surgical means) as well as the vacuum therapy (butt enlargement without surgical means,” she said.

Esisi, who is from the Efik tribe in Nigeria, said that her passion for going into the beauty business was to give people back their lives by helping to improve and maintain their beautiful skin.

Armed with knowledge from Cosmetics Studies in Thailand for several therapeutic techniques as well as a certificate in Los Angeles for Ombré Eyebrows, Susan says there is a boom in the beauty industry because people want to feel confident in their skin.

Speaking about how she gets ideas for her skincare and beauty products; Susan Chanel Beauty, she said she learns from the best.

She listed most of the beauty sessions Susan Chanel Beauty spa offers.

“I’m an innovative person who also loves to learn from others. As regards our spa treatments, we went into body treatments like relaxation massage, deep tissue massage, cellulite and G5 massage, vagina steaming, gentlemen facial, body sculpting, brightening facials, dermaperm facials, lightening body wash, post-operation care, waxing, vacuum therapy, breast firming, steaming, deluxe pedicure and manicure treatment, vagina facials, micro-blading amongst others. I have had to learn from other skincare or spa enthusiasts.”

