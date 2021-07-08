‘Avoid swimming, jogging first week after COVID-19 vaccination’

The Singaporean Ministry of Health (MOH) has listed swimming, cycling, jogging as well as ball and racket games as the examples of strenuous physical activities that vaccinated individuals should avoid in the first week following their first and second COVID-19 vaccinations. According to a newly released MOH advisory, housework, casual walking, and stretching, on the other hand, were deemed ‘safe’. This superseded an earlier advisory on June 11 that recommended that vaccinated individuals, particularly adolescents and younger men, should avoid strenuous physical activity for one week after the second dose of the mRNA vaccines. The mRNA vaccines were a new type of vaccine that doesn’t use live viruses to trigger an immune response. Instead, they teach your cells how to make a protein that will trigger an immune response. Once triggered, your body makes antibodies. Both Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine and Johnson & Johnson are mRNA vaccines. The new advisory from the Singapore MOH came as the ministry announced that they were investigating an incident involving a 16-year-old boy who suffered a cardiac arrest after lifting weights six days into receiving his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
