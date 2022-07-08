News

AVRS partners NCC to hold stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos

The Audio-Visual Rights Society of Nigeria (AVRS), Nigeria’s collective management organization for cinematograph films, in conjunction with the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), the agency charged with the responsibility for all matters affecting copyright in Nigeria and other Collective Management Organisations, is holding a major stakeholders’ eventforcopyright owners in Nigeria and users of copyright works in the broadcast, hotels and similar establishments, transport sectors and all other sectors deploying works protected by copyright intheirfacilities andpremises.

This very important event, which will hold in Lagos, on July 14, will be a gathering of top movie makers and actors in Nigeria and top executives of television stations, hotels, restaurants, transport companies, etc. from across the country.

The event which is organised by the Nigerian Copyright Commission under the leadership of Dr. John Asein, will also be attended by top government officials of the NCC and representatives of the National Broadcasting Commission, the Federal Government agency that regulates broadcast in Nigeria, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation as well the Nigeria Police.

 

