Arts & Entertainments

AVRS slams N1bn lawsuit against Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

The Audio Visual Rights Society of Nigeria (AVRS), Nigeria’s sole Collective Management Organisation for audio-visual works (films, movies and drama) has filed a copyright infringement action against Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

According to the lawsuit filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja on October 25, 2021 by copyright lawyer, Justin Ige Esq of Creative Legal, AVRS is praying for the award of about a N1 billion in unpaid royalties and damages against Transcorp Hilton Hotel for the unauthorised copying, communication to the public, public performance and violation of the copyright in the audio-visual works belonging to AVRS members, affiliates and assignors.

Speaking on the development, AVRS Chairman, Mr. Mahmood Ali-Balogun said they have been very patient with users, and have demonstrated a high level of civility.

“We have been strategic and thoughtful in our approach. We have even gone to them pleading that they do the right thing. Rather than reciprocate our kind gestures and respect the intellectual property of our creators and members, the Transcorp Hilton Hotel has continued unabated to infringe on the copyright of our members. Their lawyer even told us that their clients do not watch movies/films in their hotel rooms. So, they left us with no choice but to bring the full weight of the law on them. Copyright is property and anyone who must deploy our creative contents in their facilities must pay for it,” he said.

Also speaking on the development, AVRS Acting General Manager, Mrs. Olubukola Adeyemi, said: “We are not joking. We are 100% committed to exercising the mandate given to us by the law and our members. We will ensure that all commercial or public users of audio-visual works comply with the law.”

Reacting on the development, Nollywood veteran and AVRS Director, Prince Jide Kosoko said: “Monkey cannot be working and baboons are busy chopping and getting fat from the sweat of the monkey. Our films and movies are our creations and intellectual property and for any hotel, broadcaster, restaurant, lounges and salons to use them, they must pay and compensate us for them; that is what AVRS stands for.”

It will be recalled that just recently, AVRS members picketed one of the most prominent hotel brands in Lagos, Radisson Blu, following its failure to comply with the extant copyright law.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

WOLI AGBA: People think I’ve deviated from the scripture bec ause I do comedy

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The most suitable description for Woli Agba would have been a tetchy, cantankerous and tithe-loving elderly prophet. However, a peek into the life of Ayo Ajewole, the man behind the character, betrays the validity of that impression. In this chat with YUSUFF ADEBAYO, he gave an insight into his trajectory as a comedian, the criticism […]
Arts & Entertainments

Annie Idibia: I’m not battling cancer

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Annie, the wife of Tuface Idibia, a Nigerian singer and showbiz entrepreneur, has expressed her annoyance at a report that claims she is suffering from cancer. A report had surfaced on social media wherein the blogger claimed that the Nollywood actress is down with the disease and needs urgent prayers. “Pray for my wife. I […]
Arts & Entertainments

16 Gulder Ultimate Search contestants unveiled

Posted on Author Reporter

  Edwin Usoboh Sixteen of the contestants for the Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12 were unveiled at the selection party on Sunday night in Lagos. This is coming after the show was rested in 2014. The host, Gideon Okeke, unveiled the 16 contestants to the audience. Fans are expected to vote in two more contestants […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica