Awaiting FG’s stance on land borders’ reopening

Following the hint that President Muhammadu Buhari is set to receive the reports of the tripartite Presidential Committee set up on the reopening of the nation’s land borders soon, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has lauded the move, saying the coast is now clear for its members to resume cross border trade. TAIWO HASSAN reports

Recently, there was uproar in the country’s manufacturing sector when the Federal Government announced that Dangote Cement, BUA Cement and a gas firm were given waiver to resume export at land borders. The move by the government divided members of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) and the business community with some supporting the government’s stance and others condemning it. In fact, it was the exemption that prompted the OPSN to say that it was time for the Federal Government to reopen the borders to every genuine manufacturing firms and Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) involved in import and export trade.

FG on border reopening

As the waiver controversy raged, the Federal Government shocked Nigerians and the collective business community that it was planning to open the land borders soon following the recommendations of the presidential committee set up to advise government on the reopening of the nation’s land borders to douse tension.

While briefing newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by the President at the Presidential Villa, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, newsmen were told that the panel, which she chaired, was to assess the gains of the nation’s borders since August last year.

She said the President would, thereafter, take his decision to reopen the borders after the submission of the panel’s report. Responding to a question on when the borders would be reopened, Ahmed said: “Mr. President has set up a committee that I chair, alongside the Minister of Foreign Affairs and other ministers, including Interior, Customs, Immigration, the security services, to review and advise him on the issue of border closure.

“The committee has just completed its work and we’ll be submitting our report. I’ve signed my copy, I gave everybody to sign between Wednesday and Thursday so that we’ll submit the report to Mr. President.”

MAN’s position

MAN had insisted that it was very pertinent for government to look into that direction of land borders reopening for manufacturing sector’s sake to contribute to country’s gross domestic product immensely.

Indeed, MAN said reviewing the status of the border closure was apt and in line with the core objective of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) protocol, which is premised on liberalisation of intra-regional trade in Africa. In addition, the association noted that the one year land border closure had seen some sectors recorded sharp decline. In particular, it pointed out that the Export Group of the Association clearly suffered huge losses due to logistics issues occasioned by the closure.

The President of MAN, Engr, Mansur Ahmed, made this known in Lagos while reacting to the FG’s plans to reopen land borders soon. Ahmed explained that the association strongly recommended that the prevailing situation with regard to the closure of Nigeria’s land borders be reconsidered.

He said it was now one year since the government closed the borders for clearly justifiable reasons – the flagrant disregard for international, political and economic protocols by our neighboring countries which needed to be addressed. Ahmed said: “MAN welcomed and commended this bold step.Thus far, we believe that progress has been made on the issue. Therefore, MAN is of the view that a review on the status of the border closure is pertinent and in line with the core objective of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) protocol which is premised on liberalization of intra-regional trade in Africa.

“Since the closure, the association has conducted a research with its members, the outcome is that some sectors had considerable increase in their productivity, while some sectors recorded sharp decline.

In particular, the Export Group of the Association clearly suffered huge losses due to logistics issues occasioned by the closure as it takes an average of eight weeks for the carriers to ship and truck goods within countries in the same region vis-à-vis trucking through the land border, which takes an average of 7-10 days. “The increased traffic through our sea Port as a result of the closure has increased the perennial congestion at the reApapa and Tin Can Island Ports leading to greater challenges to exporters and increased demurrages cost and other Port levies. “Some manufacturers who export to neighboring African countries had to close down their export segments due to the border closure which discouraged long-term investments and affected the economy.

“The implications of these are that manufacturers in Nigeria have continued to lose and are still losing market share on daily basis in the West African corridor as export of manufacturers products have now become overly less competitive.

“The industrialist said for instance, major players in the beverages; polypropylene (PP) bags, tobacco, cement, toiletries and cosmetics industries are losing markets they had worked very hard to secure in the West and Central African region. This is a position that Nigeria has hoped to leverage on to secure a strong position in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which kicks off in January 2021.”

Recommendations

MAN, therefore, recommended establishing a joint border patrol with neighboring countries involving police, customs, immigration, navy and state security services of the countries; Investment in new technology that will improve accountability and transparency and enhance efficiency in the operations of customs services; strengthening the coordination among the regulatory agencies to ensure that they share trade information and timely review trade policies; diplomatically engage the government of Niger and Benin Republic on trade data sharing and ensure that containers in transit to Nigeria are not offloaded into trucks and smuggled into Nigeria, as well as establish a clear and enforceable legal and regulatory framework with stiffer penalties to deter potential offenders.

Last line

No doubt, the reopening of the country’s land borders is overdue for the manufacturing sector even as agric stakeholders are already fuming over FG’s plan to shift the goal post.

Like this: Like Loading...